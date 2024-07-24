An IT Leaders’ Playbook for Creating an Effective AI Policy

A recent Microsoft study revealed that a staggering 70% of employees said using artificial intelligence tools made them more productive. This statistic is a testament to the transformative power of AI, underscoring its role as a critical lever for increasing operational efficiency and innovation. However, as IT leaders, we must be constantly vigilant about the converse: the potential risks to operational efficiency created by the proliferation of AI tools. While generative AI is marketed and sold as a cloud-based productivity enhancer, these new AI tools such as ChatGPT and others can introduce real cybersecurity and operational risks, such as the following:

Compromising the confidentiality of your corporate intellectual property through data leakage.

Exposing your organization to legal action if AI “borrows” from existing code without a license.

Creating violations if the AI tools used are not in compliance with data protection regulations.

The consensus among visionary leaders -- from CEOs to IT experts and legal professionals -- is clear: Deploying AI successfully at an organization requires a comprehensive AI policy. This is the ethos behind a proactive approach to AI integration, ensuring that organizations leverage AI’s many benefits while addressing the associated challenges head-on. The lessons my organization has learned in crafting our own internal AI data security policy now informs how we develop AI policies for our external customers.

The Business Benefits of AI Adoption

Adopting AI tools brings multiple benefits to both commercial and public sector organizations. For example:

Improving sales analytics: AI can analyze sales data in real-time, offering insights that lead to more effective sales strategies and improved revenue.

Enhancing customer service: By implementing AI-driven chatbots, organizations can offer 24/7 customer support, significantly improving customer satisfaction.

Reducing manual tasks: AI automates routine tasks, allowing employees to focus on more strategic activities. For example, an accounting firm could use AI to automate data entry, cutting down processing time by 50% or more.

Increasing performance and efficiency: AI tools can optimize operations across the board, leading to overall enhanced performance.

Developing and Implementing an Organizational AI Policy

It all starts by taking steps to harness the power of AI while safeguarding operations against potential pitfalls. By bringing together internal, and where warranted, external experts in cybersecurity and cloud, in collaboration with external legal counsel, a comprehensive AI usage policy tailored to the specific needs of an organization can be developed. It is imperative to remember that the journey of policy creation is not only rooted in operational, reputational, and financial protection but also about paving the way for innovation. The creation and implementation of an AI policy should become the cornerstone for advising the C-suite and all departments and business lines, paving the way to offer customized AI data security policies that resonate with -- and support -- their specific business requirements.

Navigating AI Policy Risks

While the advantages of AI are immense, the risks cannot be ignored. Organizations must effectively manage these risks to comply with local laws and maintain ethical standards. Key areas of concern include data privacy, security vulnerabilities, and the potential for biased decision-making (which brings to mind when a lawyer in New York relied on ChatGPT to write his legal brief for him but then got in trouble with the court because the AI made up a list of fake court cases complete with bogus “expert” quotes and citations). Any organizational AI policy must address these challenges head-on, ensuring that our use of AI remains responsible and transparent.

Creating an AI Policy Framework

A holistic AI usage policy must encompass these five critical areas:

Important terms related to AI: Defining AI and related concepts to ensure clarity and understanding across the organization. AI risks: Identifying potential risks, from security breaches to ethical dilemmas, and outlining strategies to mitigate them. Prohibited uses of AI: Setting clear boundaries for AI usage to prevent misuse and protect against legal and ethical violations. Requirements of AI usage compliance: Outlining the steps and standards for AI use by all people within the organization. Consequences of AI policy violation: Establishing accountability by detailing the repercussions of not adhering to the policy.

The Road Ahead

The journey toward AI integration is both exciting and complex. As with any major initiative or expedition, it begins with the initial step of assessment and planning. If you are an IT or business leader at a commercial and public sector organization of any size, the time for this first step is now. Meet the future of AI in the workplace head-on so you can see the creation of customized AI usage policies can secure your operations and unleash the full potential of AI in your organization.