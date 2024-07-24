How to Build an Effective IT Mentoring Program

IT mentoring programs are gaining popularity as workforce needs evolve and many experienced professionals retire. "These programs help transfer knowledge and skills from seasoned employees to a new generation of learners, ensuring continuity and sustained growth," says Ann Walsh, founder of HR consulting firm ThriveHR, in an email interview. "They support professional development and improve employee retention by fostering a learning environment in which new employees can thrive."

As technology evolves, so do the roles and responsibilities of IT professionals. "It’s no longer enough to be solely a subject matter expert," says Lindsay Landry, employee experience lead at advisory and research provider ICF via email. "Good IT leadership requires practiced communication skills, employee management practices, and a willingness to actively engage in business development," she explains. "IT mentoring programs offer a valuable opportunity for everyone to learn and grow, regardless of whether participating as a mentor or a mentee."

Getting Started

Launch an IT mentoring program by identifying your organization's needs and defining clear objectives, Walsh recommends. "Once the goals are set, seek out individuals who are subject matter experts in their field and have a genuine passion for sharing their knowledge," she suggests.

Related:The Role that Mentors Play in Closing the Gender Gap

Mentors should be given comprehensive training to polish their mentoring skills. Establish a structured framework for mentor-mentee interactions, conduct regular check-ins to monitor progress, and create a feedback mechanism to ensure continuous improvement, Walsh advises. "This approach ensures that the mentoring program is effective, targeted, and beneficial for both mentors and mentees."

Successful mentor programs foster pipelines of qualified candidates with relevant certifications across the IT and networking spectrum, says MK Palmore, director, Office of the CISO, at Google Cloud, in an email interview. This requires deep relationships with the certificate and certification authorities largely responsible for creating the pipeline of ready candidates for entry into the field. "You then need to assemble a sizable cohort of senior industry professionals who can provide guidance and feedback to new entrants into the field."

When building an IT mentoring program, it's important to build a program structure that meets current organization needs. "Set clear objectives for both mentors and mentees, and allocate necessary resources to empower their success," Landry advises. "Then host an information session to introduce the program and recruit participants while ensuring appropriate mentor-mentee matches." It's also important to regularly monitor and evaluate progress to ensure that participants are finding the program valuable.

Related:How to Build an Effective IT Training Program

Always consider the projected outcomes before starting a mentoring program, suggests Meg Anderson, vice president and CISO at Principal Financial Group, in an email interview. "For example, are you focused on entry-level employees, individual contributors, or leaders?" Once alignment has been established, ask the target group about their program expectations and goals. Be mindful of the program’s start and end dates, as well as other key milestones, she recommends. "It can be easy for mentor/mentee conversations to get off track, so having the right balance of structure and flexibility is important for the mentor/mentee pair to find their groove."

Motivated Mentors

Effective mentors are curious, trusted among their peers, and willing to share their experiences with mentees, Landry says. "These IT professionals should be good listeners and non-judgmental, and be able to take on the role of objective supporter and sounding board," she explains. "Often, the best mentors are those who volunteer to participate in mentoring programs and have a strong interest in both sharing their knowledge with and learning from their mentee."

Related:Growing Your Own IT Talent

The most effective mentors tend to be people who genuinely want to use their knowledge, experience, and ability to listen to help others navigate the workplace successfully, Anderson says.

A mentoring commitment should last at least six months -- the minimum time needed to digest and successfully complete a handful of certifications, Palmore says. "This will show the mentee that they can grasp the material, and it will show their mentor that they have the dedication needed."

The biggest mistake organizations make when building a mentor program is failing to cultivate a strong mentor pool. "Ensuring that potential mentors understand the value they will bring, and feel confident in their ability to contribute, is crucial," Landry says. "Without a dedicated and well-prepared group of mentors, the program is likely to struggle to meet the needs and expectations of its mentees."

Seek Clarity

Landry says it’s important to be clear about the mentoring program's goals. "Clarity in your program's purpose will guide the selection of mentors and mentees, shape the structure and content of your mentoring sessions, and ensure that the outcomes align with your organizational goals."