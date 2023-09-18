Growing With AI Not Against It: How To Stay One Step Ahead

In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, the emergence of artificial intelligence has brought forth both challenges and opportunities. As leaders, it's imperative that we navigate this landscape by adopting a strategic approach that allows us to grow with AI, rather than resist its tide. Drawing upon my technical background and experiences, I share insights, real-world examples, and practical advice on how to stay one step ahead of advancing technology.

Embrace Active Engagement

The key to effectively integrating AI into your business lies in proactive engagement. Rather than being passive recipients of technological changes, businesses should take an active role in understanding AI's potential applications. Reflecting on prominent companies such as Kodak and Nokia, which once dominated their respective industries, but ultimately faltered due to their reluctance to adopt technological advancements, underscores the importance of embracing AI as a transformative force.

Consider Netflix's evolution from mailing in DVDs to streaming and their use of AI algorithms to recommend personalized content to users. By actively analyzing viewing patterns, Netflix enhances user experience and retention, using AI to track viewing habits to tailor recommendations. Users can take charge of their multimedia streaming and customize their interactions in line with the system's ability to compile and recommend content based on their preferences.

Learn from Mistakes and Share Experiences

Mistakes are invaluable teachers, especially when it comes to AI integration. A prime example from Amazon (no pun intended) is when news of their AI-powered recruitment tool showed bias against female candidates. Amazon’s computer models had been trained to vet applicants by observing patterns in resumes submitted to the company over a 10-year period, which were mostly from men -- a reflection of the male-dominated industry.

Amazon recognized this flaw, abandoned the tool, and began making changes, including analyzing the biases, scrubbing old data, hiring a diverse team to help identify potential biases to retrain models with a more representative dataset and implemented ongoing monitoring to ensure that new biases did not emerge over time.

Another example of AI's challenges came from IBM's Watson for Oncology -- an artificial intelligence system developed by IBM in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC). It was designed to assist oncologists and healthcare professionals in making informed and personalized treatment recommendations for cancer patients. Like Amazon, initially it failed to provide accurate treatment information since its data largely came from just one source, MSKCC. This led to a lack of diversity in the patient populations and treatment approaches represented in the training data, resulting in the advice being biased toward one practice, which may not have been applicable to patients of different demographics in other regions.

IBM acknowledged this and improved the system's ability to handle diverse patient cases, increase decision transparency, and refine algorithms for accuracy.

Strategic Thinking: Adaptability over Rigidity

The technology landscape evolves rapidly, calling for flexibility in approach. While technical expertise is essential, strategic thinking is king. Microsoft's evolution with AI in its Azure cloud platform exemplifies this principle. Microsoft transitioned from predictive analytics to incorporating natural language processing and computer vision capabilities. This adaptability allowed them to offer a wider array of AI-powered services and underscores the importance of agility in a rapidly changing tech environment.

In the face of advancing AI technology, the role of leaders is not merely to keep up but to set the pace. By actively engaging with AI, embracing it as a partner, learning from mistakes, and strategically adapting our approach, we position ourselves to harness its potential to foster innovation and enable us to navigate the future with confidence.

Here are a few takeaways to consider:

Continuous learning : Stay updated on AI trends, attend conferences, webinars, and collaborate with experts to broaden your understanding.

: Stay updated on AI trends, attend conferences, webinars, and collaborate with experts to broaden your understanding. Ethical AI: Prioritize ethical considerations, ensuring that AI systems are free from biases and uphold fairness and inclusivity.

Prioritize ethical considerations, ensuring that AI systems are free from biases and uphold fairness and inclusivity. Collaboration is key: Work closely with domain experts to bridge the gap between AI capabilities and real-world needs, avoiding the "black box" trap.

Work closely with domain experts to bridge the gap between AI capabilities and real-world needs, avoiding the "black box" trap. Adaptive strategies: Develop AI strategies that can pivot based on technological advancements and evolving business requirements.

In a recent conversation with former COO of Microsoft, Kevin Turner, on the future of AI, he stated that in his opinion “generative AI is going to be bigger than the cloud.” And as leaders, we should be leading the charge in embracing AI's transformative power while staying rooted in our strategic vision.

Therefore, let us seize this opportunity to shape AI's trajectory, foster innovation, and ensure a future where technology enhances humanity's progress. The journey isn't about avoiding challenges, but about mastering them and using them as steppingstones toward progress.