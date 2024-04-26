The Final Phase of Digital Transformation Focuses on Data

I have always loved data. From my days in a Network Computing test lab, collecting test data to analyze the performance of everything from routers to web servers, to my days in the F5 Office of the CTO analyzing survey data from around the globe, I've always enjoyed digging in and looking at the industry through the lens of data.

Our annual research nets me a lot of data to look at it, in a lot of different ways. One of the primary ways I look at that data is through the phases of digital transformation. As organizations dive deep into each of the three primary phases, they tend to focus on different technologies. Of late, most organizations have been in the first two phases, and merely dabbling in the final phase in which AI and data reign supreme.

You will not be any more surprised than I was to learn that over the past year, thanks to the arrival of generative AI, a significant percentage of organizations have marched squarely into that final phase—and they aren’t leaving any time soon.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing