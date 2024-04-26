The Final Phase of Digital Transformation Focuses on Data

Modernization of the data domain to include new practices, tools, and technologies is the third phase of digital transformation.

Network Computing, Contributor

April 26, 2024

1 Min Read
digital abstract of a globe overlaid on a data board
Chroma Craft Media Group via Alamy Stock

I have always loved data. From my days in a Network Computing test lab, collecting test data to analyze the performance of everything from routers to web servers, to my days in the F5 Office of the CTO analyzing survey data from around the globe, I've always enjoyed digging in and looking at the industry through the lens of data.

Our annual research nets me a lot of data to look at it, in a lot of different ways. One of the primary ways I look at that data is through the phases of digital transformation. As organizations dive deep into each of the three primary phases, they tend to focus on different technologies. Of late, most organizations have been in the first two phases, and merely dabbling in the final phase in which AI and data reign supreme.

You will not be any more surprised than I was to learn that over the past year, thanks to the arrival of generative AI, a significant percentage of organizations have marched squarely into that final phase—and they aren’t leaving any time soon.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

About the Author(s)

Network Computing

Network Computing

Contributor

Network Computing invites industry experts and members of the IT community to contribute advice and thought leadership. For more information and a copy of our contributor guidelines, contact us at [email protected].

See more from Network Computing
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

NHL's Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils on February 8, 2024 in Newark, NJ
IT Infrastructure
NHL, Presidio, and a Transformation Power Move with Hybrid CloudNHL, Presidio, and a Transformation Power Move with Hybrid Cloud
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Apr 5, 2024
6 Min Read
Online Privacy Security Threat Abstract Background Art
Cyber Resilience
Cyber Risks When Job Hunters Become the HuntedCyber Risks When Job Hunters Become the Hunted
byCarrie Pallardy
Apr 9, 2024
9 Min Read
Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
Hand charging an electric car, leaves and butterflies emerge from the cars exhaust, idea of sustainable transportation. Green energy, eco friendly
Sustainability
Sustainable Transportation Takes OffSustainable Transportation Takes Off
bySamuel Greengard
Mar 26, 2024
5 Min Read
Robotic hand takes a slice out of a coin, representing money
Machine Learning & AI
Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024?Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024
bySara Peters
Mar 12, 2024
3 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now