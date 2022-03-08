informa
/
/
Cloud
1 min read
article

Ukraine Fallout: Connectivity and Cloud Services Access in Flux

Independently, companies and service providers have taken different actions that are impacting Russian connectivity and access to services.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
March 08, 2022
Ukraine flag
Credit: Pixabay

Just as a patchwork of international sanctions has tried to isolate Russia financially, multiple independent efforts aim to shut down Russian connectivity and cloud services access.

One massive attempt to cut Russian websites off from the Internet was nixed. Mykhailo Fedorov, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, made a request to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to revoke specific country code top-level domains operated from within Russia, invalidate associated TLS/SSL certificates, and shut down Russian DNS root servers.

Göran Marby, ICANN president and CEO, rejected the request replying: "In our role as the technical coordinator of unique identifiers for the Internet, we take actions to ensure that the workings of the Internet are not politicized, and we have no sanction-levying authority. Essentially, ICANN has been built to ensure that the Internet works, not for its coordination role to be used to stop it from working."

Read the Full Story on Network Computing

