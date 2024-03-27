Cyber security professionals and stakeholders met in North Carolina for the first annual VulnCon convention focused on vulnerability management.

March 27, 2024

VulnCon 2024, the inaugural cybersecurity and vulnerability management conference co-sponsored by the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) and the CVE Program, kicked off in Raleigh, NC this week, attracting hundreds of industry professionals and experts to share insights about software security, vulnerability and more.

Featuring more than 40 sessions over three days, the conference aimed to develop actionable ideas for organizations to bolster their vulnerability management ecosystem.

Pete Allor, senior director of product security for Red Hat and a CVE board member, kicked off the event with opening remarks.

“Every day we hear about a new vulnerability, hack or breach,” Allor said. “Partnering with FIRST to host ecosystem events like VulnCon is a major contribution to providing professionals with the focus of collaborating and coordinating systems and resources.”

The event also gives security professionals the opportunity to explore newer vulnerability initiatives, like the Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX) requirements. “For an IT leader, this is having a view of the works under the hood … to see the capabilities of the tools to make risk assessments on your infrastructure.”

InformationWeek was on site to cover the event.

The following slides showcase some key moments:

