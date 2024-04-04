At least 68 cyberattacks last year caused physical consequences to operational technology (OT) networks at more than 500 sites worldwide — in some cases causing $10 million to $100 million in damages.

Unsurprisingly, these weren't Stuxnet-like events, but the opposite.

According to a new report from industrial control system (ICS) vendor Waterfall Security Solutions, which studied real-world cyberattacks on OT organizations, most of the hackers known to be targeting the OT sector these days are hacktivists. And the majority of disruptions are not caused by such direct manipulation of OT systems but are downstream consequences of IT-based attacks, most often involving ransomware.

