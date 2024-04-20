Malware and other cyber threats can lie in wait, like a digital trapdoor spider within backup resources, for the opportunity to infect or reinfect systems -- right when organizations try to recover from IT issues.

The reliance organizations have on backups, either on-prem or in the cloud, means bad actors might target such resources. Sooner or later, the backups will have access to vital systems and the cyber trap will be sprung.

In this episode of That DOS Won't Hunt, Dale Zabriskie, field CISO with Cohesity, and Kim Larsen, CISO with Keepit, discuss some of the considerations and strategies enterprises might implement to balance their security needs with their plans for IT disaster recovery. Is zero trust a realistic approach for companies? Is it a necessity given the threats that can work rather silently in a long con?

Increasingly sophisticated attack types, which might include AI-powered threats, can make finding the right approach a challenge especially as cybersecurity is often seen as a cost rather than an operational benefit. This can lead to conversations in the C-suite about what measures are worth taking to secure data and systems while also trying to ensure continuity of business.

Listen to the full podcast here.