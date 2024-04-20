Dale Zabriskie, field CISO with Cohesity, and Kim Larsen, CISO with Keepit, discuss ways disaster recovery can work more closely with security.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

April 22, 2024

Malware and other cyber threats can lie in wait, like a digital trapdoor spider within backup resources, for the opportunity to infect or reinfect systems -- right when organizations try to recover from IT issues.

The reliance organizations have on backups, either on-prem or in the cloud, means bad actors might target such resources. Sooner or later, the backups will have access to vital systems and the cyber trap will be sprung.

In this episode of That DOS Won't Hunt, Dale Zabriskie, field CISO with Cohesity, and Kim Larsen, CISO with Keepit, discuss some of the considerations and strategies enterprises might implement to balance their security needs with their plans for IT disaster recovery. Is zero trust a realistic approach for companies? Is it a necessity given the threats that can work rather silently in a long con?

Increasingly sophisticated attack types, which might include AI-powered threats, can make finding the right approach a challenge especially as cybersecurity is often seen as a cost rather than an operational benefit. This can lead to conversations in the C-suite about what measures are worth taking to secure data and systems while also trying to ensure continuity of business.

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

NHL's Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils on February 8, 2024 in Newark, NJ
IT Infrastructure
NHL, Presidio, and a Transformation Power Move with Hybrid CloudNHL, Presidio, and a Transformation Power Move with Hybrid Cloud
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Apr 5, 2024
6 Min Read
Online Privacy Security Threat Abstract Background Art
Cyber Resilience
Cyber Risks When Job Hunters Become the HuntedCyber Risks When Job Hunters Become the Hunted
byCarrie Pallardy
Apr 9, 2024
9 Min Read
Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
Hand charging an electric car, leaves and butterflies emerge from the cars exhaust, idea of sustainable transportation. Green energy, eco friendly
Sustainability
Sustainable Transportation Takes OffSustainable Transportation Takes Off
bySamuel Greengard
Mar 26, 2024
5 Min Read
Robotic hand takes a slice out of a coin, representing money
Machine Learning & AI
Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024?Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024
bySara Peters
Mar 12, 2024
3 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now