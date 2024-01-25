Sponsored By

Sign Up for InformationWeek's New Cyber Resilience NewsletterInformationWeek is Launching a New Cyber Resilience Newsletter

Keep up with the unhappy possibilities that impact IT resiliency -- from ransomware, to cloud outages, to natural disasters, to political upheaval -- and learn what to do about them.

InformationWeek Staff

January 25, 2024

3 Min Read
Computer mouse and Words 'Sign up' drawn in white chalk on a gray chalkboard
CNCCRAY via Alamy Stock

You know that dizzy, sick, helpless feeling you get after reading a relentless barrage of stories about cyber attacks? InformationWeek's Cyber Resilience newsletter, launching today, will spare you that discomfort.

No, it might not go down as smooth as sweet tea on a summer afternoon. We won't promise that. It will cover the whole realm of unhappy possibilities that impact business continuity and IT resiliency -- from ransomware, to cloud outages, to natural disasters, to political upheaval. However, we'll cut through the noise, explain why some stories matter to CIOs (or why they don't), and what a CIO, CDO, or IT leader can do about it.

Subscribe now and make sure you don't miss any coverage of cyber insurance, risk management, cyber incident response, security compliance, and more. If it's your job to keep an innovative business operating, even in the face of disaster, you'll want to subscribe.

Subscribe for InformationWeek's Cyber Resilience newsletter today.

(And maybe unsubscribe...)

We'd love for you to stay connected throughout the week by reading all of our newsletters (below). However, we'd rather reduce e-waste than clog up your inbox with unread messages. So, please have a look at your spam quarantine ... maybe the InformationWeek Today is lying there, sad and ignored. Why not go take a look and rescue it?

Or maybe, you'd love to stay in touch with InformationWeek, but you only want it once a week -- in that case, perhaps the WeekInReview is better for you. Maybe a subject-focused newsletter is just right. Or possibly you know that you could miss out on something important if you don't hear from us every day, so you want to sign up for the whole kit n' caboodle:

InformationWeek Cyber Resilience (Sent weekly on Thursday evenings): Cut through the dizzying noise of cyberattack news, and get the most important takeaways for CIOs and other tech execs. This newsletter covers the whole realm of unhappy possibilities that impact IT resiliency -- from ransomware, to cloud outages, to natural disasters, to political upheaval.

InformationWeek Data & Analytics (Sent every other Monday): A roundup of the best features and commentary helping IT pros manage the flood of corporate data and turn it into actionable intelligence. Includes all our coverage of AI, generative AI, machine learning, and data management, governance and privacy.

InformationWeek Cloud (Sent every other Monday): Your premier source of insight on the fast-changing world of cloud technology, as well as much of our other coverage of evolutions in computing infrastructure.

InformationWeek Leadership & Careers (Sent weekly on Wednesday): Explore cutting-edge business, strategy, and management issues affecting today's IT leaders, with keen analysis and provocative opinion, and first-person stories. Covers salaries, hiring, certifications, career development, and a shifting job market in uncertain economy.

InformationWeek in Review (sent weekly on Friday): Catch up on the week's most important stories, case studies, and features affecting your IT career.

InformationWeek Today (sent twice weekly on Tuesday and Thursday): Subscribe and get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry. You'll hear about hot happenings and businesses that are leveraging technology to drive their operations forward.

Maybe none of these work for you, and you'd like a new format or topic. If so, drop a line to [email protected] with suggestions.

About the Author(s)

InformationWeek Staff

InformationWeek Staff

Contributor

See more from InformationWeek Staff
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

AI Programmer with laptop computer overlay ai connect with human infographics for artificial intelligence software engineer coding
Software & Services
Why Your Business Should Consider Using Intelligent ApplicationsWhy Your Business Should Consider Using Intelligent Applications
byJohn Edwards
Jan 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Merck pharmaceutical location
Cyber Resilience
Merck's Cyberattack Settlement: What Does it Mean for Cyber Insurance Coverage?Merck's Cyberattack Settlement: What Does it Mean for Cyber Insurance Coverage?
byCarrie Pallardy
Jan 12, 2024
6 Min Read
The New York Times daily newspaper skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan in New York
Machine Learning & AI
What the NYT Case Against OpenAI, Microsoft Could Mean for AI and Its UsersWhat the NYT Case Against OpenAI, Microsoft Could Mean for AI and Its Users
byCarrie Pallardy
Jan 5, 2024
9 Min Read
a gold crown against a light gold backdrop
IT Leadership
What I Learned as CEO for a Day at a Global Tech CompanyWhat I Learned as CEO for a Day at a Global Tech Company
byJanice Rodgers
Jan 24, 2024
4 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports