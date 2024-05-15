There Is No Cyber Labor Shortage

There are plenty of valuable candidates on the market. Hiring managers are simply looking in the wrong places.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

May 15, 2024

1 Min Read
eye glasses focused on the words now hiring
Bryan Sikora BK6YMX via Alamy Stock

The unfortunate truth is, if you're looking for an entry-level position in the cybersecurity field, there aren't many on-ramps. The wide-ranging security certification bodies and training organizations that dominate the industry have convinced many -- maybe even most -- cybersecurity leaders that "number of certifications" or "years of formal training" are the only metrics by which potential job candidates should be judged. What's more, the emergence of both undergraduate and graduate-level cybersecurity degrees has placed another arbitrary barrier between otherwise qualified individuals and the jobs they want. Don't have the right degree? Too many organizations will tell you not to bother applying.  

Unfortunately, the meaningless requirements and barriers we place in front of candidates are only likely to get more burdensome with time. Want an entry-level security operations center (SOC) position? Please arrive with a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity, Security+ (CISSP preferred) training, and $30,000 worth of SANS courses. Oh, and be prepared to work third shift for a while.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Staff & Contributors

Dark Reading: Connecting The Information Security Community

Long one of the most widely-read cybersecurity news sites on the Web, Dark Reading is also the most trusted online community for security professionals. Our community members include thought-leading security researchers, CISOs, and technology specialists, along with thousands of other security professionals.

See more from Dark Reading
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

cybercrime abstract with two locks
Cyber Resilience
10 Cyber Incident Response Tips From Those Who've Had a Breach and Lived to Tell About It10 Cyber Incident Response Tips
bySara Peters
May 8, 2024
6 Min Read
DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) strand, illustration.
Data Management
DNA is an Ancient Form of Data Storage. Is it Also a Radical New Alternative?DNA is an Ancient Form of Data Storage. Is it Also a Radical New Alternative?
byRichard Pallardy
May 7, 2024
15 Min Read
Paul Nakasone, former director of the National Security Agency, and a former commander of US Cyber Command, speaks at the RSA Conference 2024.
Cyber Resilience
Four Horsemen of Cyber Reunite at the RSA ConferenceFour Horsemen of Cyber Reunite at the RSA Conference
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
May 9, 2024
6 Min Read
Technologist and author Bruce Schneier addresses the crowd at RSA Conference 2024 about the future impacts of AI on democracy.
Machine Learning & AI
Bruce Schneier: 5 Ways AI Could Shake Up DemocracyBruce Schneier: 5 Ways AI Could Shake Up Democracy
byShane Snider
May 8, 2024
6 Min Read
Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now