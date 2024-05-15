There Is No Cyber Labor Shortage

The unfortunate truth is, if you're looking for an entry-level position in the cybersecurity field, there aren't many on-ramps. The wide-ranging security certification bodies and training organizations that dominate the industry have convinced many -- maybe even most -- cybersecurity leaders that "number of certifications" or "years of formal training" are the only metrics by which potential job candidates should be judged. What's more, the emergence of both undergraduate and graduate-level cybersecurity degrees has placed another arbitrary barrier between otherwise qualified individuals and the jobs they want. Don't have the right degree? Too many organizations will tell you not to bother applying.

Unfortunately, the meaningless requirements and barriers we place in front of candidates are only likely to get more burdensome with time. Want an entry-level security operations center (SOC) position? Please arrive with a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity, Security+ (CISSP preferred) training, and $30,000 worth of SANS courses. Oh, and be prepared to work third shift for a while.

