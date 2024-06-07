Who Owns Me: Data Monetization, Data Privacy, and Data Ownership

Votiro, IAPP, AvePoint, and Lookout discuss the intersection of data monetization, security, data privacy, and data ownership.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

June 10, 2024

News of major data breaches stirs up conversations about ownership and control of data. This is not a new matter, but the frequency of data breaches at a massive scale has forced new considerations to be weighed by enterprises and the public.

Data can be lucrative for those who gather it -- but unfortunately it can also be a financial windfall for bad actors that get their hands on it. Data is even more in demand to feed the rapid proliferation of AI models.

The forces at play in the data scene can be in conflict at times regarding who holds and controls personal data, what that means for monetization, and how cybercriminals continue to affect this conversation. How much is at stake from personal and financial perspectives when it comes to the exchange and ownership of data? Is it more lucrative to collect and resell data? How varied and extensive are current policies on data ownership and privacy?

In this episode of DOS Won't Hunt, Eric Avigdor, chief product officer of Votiro; Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, managing director with IAPP in Washington DC; Dana Simberkoff, chief risk, privacy and information security officer at AvePoint; and Jim Coyle, public sector CTO for Lookout, discuss the intersection of data monetization, security, data privacy, and data ownership.

Listen to the full podcast here.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek.


Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
crystal ball on a laptop
IT Leadership
9 Future of Work Concepts That Need More Attention9 Future of Work Concepts That Need More Attention
byLisa Morgan
Jun 4, 2024
9 Slides
green balloon floating above a bunch of white balloons
IT Leadership
10 Ways IT Leaders Can Encourage Employees to Be Greener10 Ways IT Leaders Can Encourage Employees to Be Greener
byPam Baker
Apr 19, 2024
10 Slides
Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
A young man with glasses is watching futuristic symbols on a computer screen. Symbols are reflecting in the man's glasses.
Data Management
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Jun 10, 2024
