Who Owns Me: Data Monetization, Data Privacy, and Data Ownership

News of major data breaches stirs up conversations about ownership and control of data. This is not a new matter, but the frequency of data breaches at a massive scale has forced new considerations to be weighed by enterprises and the public.

Data can be lucrative for those who gather it -- but unfortunately it can also be a financial windfall for bad actors that get their hands on it. Data is even more in demand to feed the rapid proliferation of AI models.

The forces at play in the data scene can be in conflict at times regarding who holds and controls personal data, what that means for monetization, and how cybercriminals continue to affect this conversation. How much is at stake from personal and financial perspectives when it comes to the exchange and ownership of data? Is it more lucrative to collect and resell data? How varied and extensive are current policies on data ownership and privacy?

In this episode of DOS Won't Hunt, Eric Avigdor, chief product officer of Votiro; Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, managing director with IAPP in Washington DC; Dana Simberkoff, chief risk, privacy and information security officer at AvePoint; and Jim Coyle, public sector CTO for Lookout, discuss the intersection of data monetization, security, data privacy, and data ownership.

Related:How Headspace Built a Privacy Operations Center

Listen to the full podcast here.