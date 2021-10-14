Modern App Dev: An Enterprise Guide

[Editor’s note: This curated guide, originally published last year, was updated October 2021 to include our most recent software development content.]

Everyone in business today “feels the need for speed”. But probably none more so than application developers, who have found themselves dragged out from behind their cubicle walls and thrust into the spotlight of digital transformation.

The most successful developers now work closely with the business side using methodologies like Agile and DevOps, which is also in the name of speed to bring products to light sooner. Yet they must do so with the business goals always in focus. Developers are expected to think about the customer experience, create apps in the cloud, enable them for mobile, AI, IoT, edge -- and now to help secure those apps.

The last few years have also seen organizations embrace “citizen” developers, who can also jump into the app creation pool using no/low-code platforms. This democratization of app development seems like the perfect solution for businesses to keep closer to their customer base and keep pace with the demands. But these citizen teams can also create issues that the developers then need to mop up.

Because there’s so much going on, the editors and writers from InformationWeek pulled together this quick set of resources and articles so that you can come up to speed on some key areas. Our guide covers the following: Software Development evolution; DevOps; DevSecOps; low/no-code and use cases; challenges and pain points; and hiring and retaining developers.

Software Development Evolution:

Cloud Native Driving Change in Enterprise and Analytics

Software development via cloud-native resources continues to gain traction among enterprises looking for scale, security, and accessibility of business intelligence.

What Will Be the Next New Normal in Cloud Software Security?

Accelerated moves to the cloud made sense at the height of the pandemic -- organizations may face different concerns in the future.

Tech Decision Making: The Rise of the Developer

Developers and technologists are increasingly being given a "seat at the table" and forming peer relationships with executives regarding enterprise technology investments.

What Quantum Computing Could Mean for Software Development

Once the stuff of speculation, the growth of quantum software development may share some similarities with the rise of MLOps and AIOps.

Time to Rethink Your Enterprise Software Strategy?

While it may be counterintuitive to make sweeping changes to enterprise software strategies amid a pandemic, the payoff could be substantial in the long run.

Why You Should Worry About Software Quality

Congratulations. Your software works, but so what? Application quality matters more these days. A lot more.

DevOps:

Why DevOps Will Have To Change This Year

Rocked by COVID in 2020, DevOps teams will face new challenges -- and opportunities -- over the next 12 months. Here's a look at what to expect.

Questions to Ask About DevOps Strategy On-Prem vs. the Cloud

Not every company can or wants to go cloud native but that does not mean they are completely cut off from the advantages of DevOps.

11 Ways DevOps Is Evolving

While DevOps as a practice is evolving, so are the roles within a DevOps team. Following are explanations of some of the trends worth watching.

What's Holding Back DevOps?

DevOps teams are at different stages of maturity. However, there are some common challenges they face along the way.

How to Align DevOps with Your PaaS Strategy

Neither DevOps nor PaaS are new. However, aligning them is efficient and cost-effective.

Quality, Speed Not Mutually Exclusive with DevTestOps Approach

For experienced IT teams who are steeped in DevOps practices, shifting to DevTestOps requires a change in mindset.

The Growing Security Priority for DevOps and Cloud Migration

Survey asserts security may be increasingly top of mind, but many organizations are unsatisfied with their current footing on that front.

How AI and Machine Learning are Evolving DevOps

Artificial intelligence and ML can help us take DevOps to the next level through identifying problems more quickly and further automating our processes.

DevSecOps:

AIOps, DevSecOps, and Beyond: Exploring New Facets of DevOps

The inclusion of security and artificial intelligence in the mix is making DevOps more complex but is also creating new possibilities to hasten delivery.

Does DevSecOps Require Observability to Get the Job Done?

A panel at DeveloperWeek took a look at potential exposure organizations may face if their DevSecOps cycle does not include observability of apps.

The Evolving Narrative of Moving from DevOps to DevSecOps

We need an integrated development approach that is automated to create the right balance between speed and risk to avoid costly rework and business slowdown.

Making Developers More DevSecOps Aware

Interop Digital conference tackled why it is important for IT professionals to develop vulnerability remediation habits.

Low Code, No Code:

Should You Trust Low Code/No Code for Mission-Critical Applications?

The use of low code and no code is growing as organizations attempt to deliver value faster. Before putting too much at stake, think carefully about what you're doing.

Why CIOs Must Set the Rules for No-Code, Low-Code, Full-Code

IT leaders must step in with guidelines about when to develop applications using low code and no code, and when it’s necessary to develop in a full-code mode.

Is There a Case for Using Low Code to Develop End-User Apps?

Though some doubt low-code apps are suitable for consumers and other end users, champions of such platforms say otherwise.

How Low-Code and No-Code Fit into a DevOps Strategy

There are ways organizations can simplify app creation if they do not have the resources to build them from scratch.

ServiceNow’s CIO Sees Strategic Fit for Low-Code Development

The reshaping of the CIO role and app development continues as more organizations find ways to include no code, low code, and citizen developers in their IT and operational strategies.

Low-Code and No-Code Platforms: What IT leaders Should Consider

Though the opportunity is immense and may help guide the course of modern development, IT decision makers should vet the advantages and disadvantages before diving in.

Dispelling 4 Common Myths Related to Business Developers

Business/citizen developers will neither take over the world nor ruin it. Rather than focus on extremes, enterprises should consider the targeted use cases for low code.

Low-Code/No-Code Use Cases:

Pratt & Whitney’s Low-Code Strategy to Save Development Time

Aircraft engine maker leverages platform from WEBCON to tighten up some of its operations.

Mondelēz Takes a Low-Code, No-Code Approach to Development

Snack food giant Mondelēz aims to get ahead of the curve in software development by building up its citizen developer community.

Ancestry’s DevOps Strategy to Control Its CI/CD Pipeline

Genealogy company sought a different approach to corral its software development and deployment.

Why ING Entrusted Core Dev Needs to Low Code/No Code

Banking and financial services giant turned to Genesis' platform to tackle certain app development.

Software Development Challenges and Pain Points:

Overcoming Challenges of Securing Cloud-Native Applications

With the trend toward cloud-native applications, a new set of security challenges are arising. Here are solutions to address these head-on.

How to Avoid Developer Burnout from Big Transformation

Many companies take the ‘big bang approach’ to transformation and it often fails. Worse, though, is that the pressure tech teams apply causes burnout among developers.

7 Ways to Improve Software Maintenance

Here are some approaches and steps organizations can take to perform software maintenance while creating as much time as possible for new software development.

What IT Leaders Need to Know About Open-Source Software

Here are answers to some common questions about open source technology, which can be a key enabler of innovation and digital transformation efforts.

Citizen Developers: 8 Ways IT Can Strengthen the Ties

The exponential growth of citizen developers in organizations is forcing IT to rethink its role and the skillsets that it has historically valued. What are IT organizations doing to adjust?

How to Create a Plan of Action If Agile Dev Strategy Fails

DeveloperWeek New York keynote examined problems and solutions to get the most out of agile software development.

Hiring and Retaining Developers:

Ways to Fight the Skills Gap in DevOps and the Cloud

Engineers and developers need to break out of their specialized zones and learn more tricks to meet hiring demands, say stakeholders.

Are No Code and Low Code Answers to the Dev Talent Gap?

An expected escalation of low-code app development might mean more IT duties could be shifted to citizen developers.

3 Tips for Creating a Strong, Healthy Software Team

Lots of things can ruin the success of a software project. Your approach to people and processes doesn’t have to be one of them.

Universities Are Failing Software Developers

Why new software development grads are struggling to land jobs, and how universities can modify their curriculum to set students up for success.

How to Create High-Impact Development Teams

Focus on the marathon, not the sprint. Here are three best practices for constructing effective, efficient dev teams.

Helping Developers and Enterprises Answer the Skills Dilemma

Understanding what developers want to upskill may be vital for retention and recruitment in an increasingly competitive search for top talent.

Modern Developers Don’t Sit Behind Walls

Today, great customer experiences are dependent on the quality, velocity and efficiency with which an enterprise can deliver value through digital means. That value is built by developers -- many of the same developers who have spent years operating in a quarantined zone of familiarity.

IT Careers: 10 Places to Look for Great Developers

You might be surprised by which universities are graduating the most highly skilled developers, according to a recent study.

