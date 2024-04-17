Extensive automation and the ability to frequently change strategies are critical to surviving and thriving in today’s hyper-competitive markets.

Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager

April 12, 2024

1 Hr View
Human To Robot Control and Robotic automation or cyborg delegation to person handover of the keys to Autonomous tasks as AI
Brain light via Alamy

Date: Apr 17, 2024

Time: 1:00 EDT

Duration: 1 Hr

Register to Attend

At a Glance

  • Featuring keynote presentations from:
  • Rachel Lockett, former CIO at Pohlad Companies
  • Andrew Graf, Chief Product Officer at Team Dynamix

In this virtual event, learn how automation technologies are evolving; how real organizations are using automation to find value and regroup to meet challenges; and where it can transform NetOps, SecOps, and business processes to win the enterprise hunger games.

In this webinar, attendees will learn:

  • Automation use cases

  • How automation drives competitive advantages and innovation

  • How automation fuels retention strategies

  • How no-code is changing how we automate

  • Why automation increases production speed and efficiency.

REGISTER for “The CIO's Guide to IT Automation in 2024: Enabling Innovation & Efficiency” live webinar here.

Speakers

Andrew GrafAndrew Graf

Chief Product Officer

TeamDynamix

Brandon TaylorBrandon Taylor

Digital Editorial Program Manager

Register to Attend

About the Author(s)

Brandon Taylor

Brandon Taylor

Digital Editorial Program Manager

Brandon Taylor enables successful delivery of sponsored content programs across Enterprise IT media brands: Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, ITPro Today and Network Computing.

See more from Brandon Taylor
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

NHL's Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils on February 8, 2024 in Newark, NJ
IT Infrastructure
NHL, Presidio, and a Transformation Power Move with Hybrid CloudNHL, Presidio, and a Transformation Power Move with Hybrid Cloud
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Apr 5, 2024
6 Min Read
Online Privacy Security Threat Abstract Background Art
Cyber Resilience
Cyber Risks When Job Hunters Become the HuntedCyber Risks When Job Hunters Become the Hunted
byCarrie Pallardy
Apr 9, 2024
9 Min Read
Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
Hand charging an electric car, leaves and butterflies emerge from the cars exhaust, idea of sustainable transportation. Green energy, eco friendly
Sustainability
Sustainable Transportation Takes OffSustainable Transportation Takes Off
bySamuel Greengard
Mar 26, 2024
5 Min Read
Robotic hand takes a slice out of a coin, representing money
Machine Learning & AI
Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024?Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024
bySara Peters
Mar 12, 2024
3 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now