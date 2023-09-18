Are We in a Chips Crisis?Are We in a Chips Crisis?
We break down the chips-related issues that could impact your business in the coming years.
September 19, 2023
Supported by the $52.7 billion CHIPS Act, the semiconductor industry is witnessing a resurgence in the US. Paired with a slowing economy, we’ve seen a prolonged chips shortage turn into a “chips glut” in a matter of months.
However, the chips industry is not yet out of the woods. Experts forecast a significant talent gap among US semiconductor workers, surges in demand for advanced AI chips, and supply-chain disruptions in chipmaking materials as a result of geopolitical tensions.
By assessing these challenges, Are We in a Chips Crisis? serves as a forward-looking roadmap in these uncertain times. For businesses aiming to weather a potential chips storm, this guide offers strategies to mitigate risks and maintain operational continuity.
Download now to navigate the future of the chips industry and understand its implications for your business.
