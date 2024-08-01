10 Hottest AI Jobs
The artificial intelligence boom has led to a hiring explosion for these 10 types of roles.
August 1, 2024
Median Pay: $165,000
Machine learning roles have been rising for a while, but due to the surging interest in AI, today they are growing faster than ever. In fact, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics positions in the field are increasing 23% per year. Machine learning engineers often serve on data science teams, helping design and build machine learning models that make predictions based on data. Their job requires a combination of software development and data analytics skills, so a good machine learning engineer generally has experience in programing, mathematics, and statistics. Their daily responsibilities vary depending on their company and their industry, but their to-do list usually encompasses designing and developing machine learning systems, maintaining existing systems, and using algorithms to perform statistical tests.
Median Pay: $121,000
If you don’t have a lot of AI expertise but do have project management chops, these roles might be a good way to break into the industry. As the name suggests, AI project managers oversee the process of designing, building, and deploying AI driven products. They work cross-functionally with shareholders from a lot of different teams to make sure that AI efforts meet goals while staying on time and on budget. To get these jobs, you’ll need some technical knowledge along with strong leadership, business, and communication skills. As more organizations are creating initiatives to adopt AI into their business strategy, skilled AI project managers are essential to ensuring that these projects are successful.
Median Pay: $151,000
Following the launch of ChatGPT, GenAI quickly became the hottest area in the flaming hot AI field. While older AI technology often felt clunky and inhuman, GenAI systems can create original content and ideas, such as stories, music, images, conversations, and videos, in a way that seems almost magical. The market has quickly become flooded with GenAI applications, and software makers of all kinds are working to integrate GenAI capabilities into their products. Generative AI engineers design and build applications like these by using machine learning to train AI models on huge datasets of relevant information.
Median Pay: $121,000
While AI presents a lot of opportunities, it also carries some risks, particularly around the ethical use of the technology. AI ethics specialists work with engineers and legal teams to promote appropriate ethical standards in the development and implementation of AI applications. Actual job responsibilities can vary widely, including working directly with AI engineers, developing policies, engaging with stakeholders, educating the workforce, and working on ethics review committees. Some of the most common ethical concerns that AI ethics specialists need to guard against involve AI applications violating people’s right to data privacy, being biased and discriminatory against particular groups, and unethically manipulating human behavior. As the legal regulations around AI become more complex, AI ethics specialists are becoming increasingly necessary.
Median Pay: $156,000
One of the most widely utilized features of modern AI technology is natural language processing, which is the technology that uses machine learning to mimic the human's ability to understand language. It is widely used in search engines, chatbots, email filters, text analytics, and language translation software. Natural language processing engineers make these technologies possible. These AI professionals build and train machine learning models that can perform specific natural language processing tasks. Working in this field requires extensive data science, programming, and machine learning knowledge, as well as a basic understanding of the field of linguistics.
Median Pay: $228,000
AI strategists take a big-picture approach to AI, overseeing and guiding the processes of implementing of AI into an organization. AI strategists are necessary because AI is a new and confusing technology that it is often difficult to successfully implement into one’s business strategy. AI initiatives have the potential to greatly benefit a company, but they can also greatly harm the company if they are adopted unreflectively. As a result, organizations are increasingly hiring business strategists specifically dedicated to business strategy as it relates to AI. Ideally these strategists will combine a deep knowledge of AI technology with strong business skills and understanding of the market.
Median Pay: $148,000
Yet another major application for AI is the field of robotics. While household robots aren’t yet commonplace, AI is transforming what robots can do in fields like manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and customer service. Robotics engineers design, build, repair, and test robots -- a process that involves building electronics, writing software, and increasing incorporating AI to improve the robot’s design. Given the heavy engineering component to their job, employers generally require that robotics engineers have a bachelor’s degree in either computer or electrical engineering. While many worry that AI-powered robots will make certain jobs obsolete, they will also certainly open many new jobs in other fields like robotics engineering.
Median Pay: $157,000
Like machine learning engineers, data scientists have been using AI technology for years. Data scientists use a variety of complex algorithms and models to help answer complicated questions and predict future outcomes. AI technology is useful to this field because it is good at identifying complex patterns, and it can also help decrease the amount of time data scientists have to spend on tasks like data cleaning and data wrangling, allowing them to spend more time on actual data analysis. The data science field is continuing to expand with 35% growth expected between 2022 to 2032.
Median Pay: $145,000
Deep learning engineers are artificial intelligence professionals, like machine learning engineers, but unique in that they specialize in dealing with artificial neural networks. These artificial neural networks imitate the working of a human brain and the process by which humans acquire knowledge. Deep learning engineers use these artificial neural networks to acquire and interpret massive amounts of data, which is an important part of the data engineering/modeling stage of an AI project. This technology is especially useful in things like visual recognition systems, which have a wide range of applications including self-diving cars, security, and medicine.
Median Pay: $96,000
Ironically, one of the most important AI positions with some of the highest expertise requirements is on the low end of the AI pay scale. AI research scientists advance AI technology by conducting academic research at both a practical and theoretical level. They pioneer new techniques, develop new technologies, design experiments, test models, and publish their research. This process of rigorous scientific research pushes the bounds of what was previously thought to be possible. Since they operate at the cutting edge of the field, AI research scientists usually have a PhD in AI, computer science, or a related field and have prior experience conducting research. Between 2022 and 2032 the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the employment of AI and other computer science researchers will grow by 23%.
Without question, artificial intelligence is the hottest technology of the moment.
According to the market researchers at Gartner, spending on AI software is growing 19.1% per year and will likely hit $297.9 billion by 2027. Statista takes an even rosier view, predicting that the market will climb from $184.04 billion in 2024 to $415.61 billion in 2027 and a whopping $826.73 billion in 2030.
The primary reason for this dramatic growth? The rise in generative AI.
According to Forrester, generative AI is growing even faster than AI as a whole -- 36% per year. By 2030, more than half (55%) of the AI market will be related to GenAI. In fact, that prediction might even be low, given that more than 90% of decision makers already have plans to deploy GenAI.
“GenAI isn’t a fleeting trend. Its capacity to generate entirely new content, across various mediums, such as images, videos, code, and marketing materials, promises substantial efficiency gains and paves the way for innovative creative opportunities, granting a competitive advantage,” says IDC's Vinayaka Venkatesh. “A significant portion of organizations have either already adopted Generative AI or are in the initial stages of experimenting with models.”
But to do that experimenting, companies need professionals with AI expertise.
Not surprisingly, AI hiring is skyrocketing. At the time of writing, Indeed.com had listings for 14,188 AI jobs. And pay is also on the rise as organizations compete for the best talent.
Where is the competition the fiercest?
The following slides highlight 10 roles with plenty of jobs available and high salaries. If you have AI expertise (or are thinking about taking some courses to beef up your resume), roles like these represent some of the best opportunities available today.
(Note: Median salary numbers in the slides come from Glassdoor.com.)
