10 Hottest AI Jobs

Without question, artificial intelligence is the hottest technology of the moment.

According to the market researchers at Gartner, spending on AI software is growing 19.1% per year and will likely hit $297.9 billion by 2027. Statista takes an even rosier view, predicting that the market will climb from $184.04 billion in 2024 to $415.61 billion in 2027 and a whopping $826.73 billion in 2030.

The primary reason for this dramatic growth? The rise in generative AI.

According to Forrester, generative AI is growing even faster than AI as a whole -- 36% per year. By 2030, more than half (55%) of the AI market will be related to GenAI. In fact, that prediction might even be low, given that more than 90% of decision makers already have plans to deploy GenAI.

“GenAI isn’t a fleeting trend. Its capacity to generate entirely new content, across various mediums, such as images, videos, code, and marketing materials, promises substantial efficiency gains and paves the way for innovative creative opportunities, granting a competitive advantage,” says IDC's Vinayaka Venkatesh. “A significant portion of organizations have either already adopted Generative AI or are in the initial stages of experimenting with models.”

But to do that experimenting, companies need professionals with AI expertise.

Not surprisingly, AI hiring is skyrocketing. At the time of writing, Indeed.com had listings for 14,188 AI jobs. And pay is also on the rise as organizations compete for the best talent.

Where is the competition the fiercest?

The following slides highlight 10 roles with plenty of jobs available and high salaries. If you have AI expertise (or are thinking about taking some courses to beef up your resume), roles like these represent some of the best opportunities available today.

(Note: Median salary numbers in the slides come from Glassdoor.com.)