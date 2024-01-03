Sponsored By

Expect to be blind-sided, sidelined, and pop-eyed by what lies ahead for IT.

Pam Baker

January 2, 2024

AI will dominate in 2024. But you knew that already, didn’t you? It’s the details that are bedeviling. Will AI rule the world? Obliterate IT jobs, apps, or stacks? Disrupt hardware replacement cycles? Produce an alien IT techscape? Add new threats to the hellishness of cybersecurity?

Yes, and yes, would be the answer to most of that. With more in store to shock, amaze and disrupt most of your company’s previous thinking and plans. You can expect the havoc to begin with C-suite chaos.

“Generative AI will cause a clash between executives as they vie for control over its agenda within the enterprise,” says Alon Goren, CEO of AnswerRocket, an augmented analytics platform.

The struggles within companies and industries won’t be contained to which applications to launch. There’s far more at stake than that. As the stakes grow, so does IT’s power and influence.

“2024 won’t just be about integrating AI into business operations. On the contrary, it’ll be a race to build an IT-first workforce that can capture the most value from AI tools,” says Charles Chow, Head of Marketing at Lumen Technologies Asia Pacific.

But that’s not to say that IT’s rise to increased prominence will be easy. There’s a minefield of technologies, tactics, and techniques to sort out and a misstep can prove harmful or even disastrous.

From gel computing, AI PCs and AI twins to the more mundane banes of IT existence, here’s a quick look at the top 10 IT trends to watch in 2024.

Pam Baker

Contributing Writer

A prolific writer and analyst, Pam Baker's published work appears in many leading publications. She's also the author of several books, the most recent of which are "Decision Intelligence for Dummies" and "ChatGPT For Dummies." Baker is also a popular speaker at technology conferences and a member of the National Press Club, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Internet Press Guild.

