9 Future of Work Concepts That Need More Attention

Future of work concepts continue to evolve with circumstances and technological innovation. Here's a look at several.

Lisa Morgan, Freelance Writer

June 4, 2024

9 Slides
crystal ball on a laptop

Future of work concepts continue to evolve with circumstances and technological innovation. While AI, AR, and VR were top of mind pre-pandemic, other trends, such as hybrid work and generative AI have taken hold, radically changing how people work. 

“The traditional office model has turned on its head, and in its place, a new hybrid work model emerged. People now want to come to the office for meaningful collaboration, not to work by themselves, as it’s been shown that most individual work can be done remotely,” says Javed Khan, VP/GM of Cisco Collaboration at Webex by Cisco in an email interview. “Dedicating time and resources to the transformation of offices into experience hubs that support collaboration both virtually and in person is critical to supporting the hybrid workforce now and in the future.” 

With many employees now expecting the flexibility of hybrid work, leaders must become comfortable with embracing new habits and a new mindset when it comes to managing teams that are moving among home, office or the road, any day or time, Khan says. 

“Even as employees are working in a combination of remote, hybrid and in-office roles, connection still matters and will remain one of the highest priorities for the future of work. Innovation will continue to be fueled by cohesiveness, trust, and communication and is only built through human connection,” says Josh Smith, head of Americas CR and global head of talent management at Sedgwick, a global claims administrator which offers technology-enabled risk, benefits, and integrated business solutions. “While this doesn’t need to constitute a 9-5 day in the office, company leaders should be emphasizing variability in connection for employees across various mediums and forums, both work- and interest-wise, to support different modes of communication, and have an understanding that there is no blanket solution for driving connection in a workforce.” 

About the Author(s)

Lisa Morgan

Lisa Morgan

Freelance Writer

Lisa Morgan is a freelance writer who covers business and IT strategy and emerging technology for InformationWeek. She has contributed articles, reports, and other types of content to various publications and sites ranging from SD Times to the Economist Intelligent Unit. Frequent areas of coverage include big data, mobility, enterprise software, the cloud, software development, and emerging cultural issues affecting the C-suite.

See more from Lisa Morgan
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

development toward AI brain and artificial intelligence
Machine Learning & AI
More Robots Are Coming, But Where Are They Going?
More Robots Are Coming, But Where Are They Going?

May 28, 2024

Cyber Resilience
ShinyHunters Strikes Again: Group Hacks Santander Bank, Ticketmaster Customers File Suit
ShinyHunters Strikes Again: Group Hacks Santander Bank, Ticketmaster Customers File Suit

May 31, 2024

Retro robot roaming a bleak street at night.
IT Infrastructure
Fallout When the Chips Are Down
Fallout When the Chips Are Down

May 20, 2024

Future environmental conservation and sustainable ESG modernization development
Sustainability
Nature Positive Isn’t a Negative
Nature Positive Isn’t a Negative

May 28, 2024

two security pros looking over training materials
Cyber Resilience
Beyond the Code: Modern Cybersecurity Training for 2024
Beyond the Code: Modern Cybersecurity Training for 2024

May 30, 2024

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now