Sponsored By

How Cintas Migrated to Google Cloud with Help from LemongrassHow Cintas Migrated to Google Cloud with Help from Lemongrass

CIO Matt Hough discusses a lift-and-shift migration that took a year to complete and helped prep Cintas to take advantage of AI and other innovations.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

November 21, 2023

With a history that stretches back multiple generations as a provider of work apparel rentals and sales, first aid supplies, cleaning products, and training services, Cintas is a fixture in many uniformed workforces. It is common to see the company’s trucks across country transporting uniforms and equipment used by medical personnel, safety teams, and facilities services professionals. Serving more than one million customers through more than 11,000 distribution routes, managing IT operations at Cintas is a substantial task -- and a lift-and-shift cloud migration is likewise no small feat.

In this podcast session, Matt Hough, CIO at Cintas, discusses the year-long project with Lemongrass to get some 200 servers and an uncompressed database that clocked in at more than 130 terabytes onto Google Cloud without suffering any downtime.

Cintas has quite the history in business products and services and pretty extensive operations. Matt, can you give our audience more of a sense of Cintas’ scope?

Yeah, I sure will. Cintas is the leader in business services, which means we rent rental garments. We provide first aid equipment, we provide fire inspection and bespoke clothing called design collective, and we help our over 1,000,000 customers get ready for the workday.

Related:Blind Passion, Tesla’s Cybertruck, and Elon’s Engineering Quandary

Can you talk about what the IT operations for Cintas were like before we discuss the idea of the migration that you undertook? Cintas’ operations, since you have a very, very real-world component to what you do, how might that be a bit different in terms of the needs and handling all that you go through in terms of the IT side of things?

IT at Cintas was classically a data center type of organization and that was manifested because of the extensive use of legacy hardware and systems. Think AS400 servicing our over 500 locations. With the modern technology today precipitating an ERP system to help us become more efficient, it really pushed the IT organization to change from an order taker, data center type organization to be more of a business partner or business minded IT person. So, we can help provide the technology and the processes to fuel our growth.

As much as you can share with our readers without getting into state secrets, what was the structure of things for you before going into migration and what led to the initial conversations to even begin thinking about the idea?

Well, we had a very large SAP footprint hosted by a partner that had a bare metal type infrastructure. You know, the challenge was we weren’t as nimble as we could have been when it came to increasing business capabilities. We had to make requests to try to increase CPU or hardware or spin up new systems to try out new things. And that was pretty costly and timely. We were kind of stuck in terms of trying to provide value in a quick way. So, we were looking for a partner to help us become a little bit more agile so we can actually add more capabilities quicker.

Listen to the full podcast here.

Read more about:

Digital Business

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Vector cartoon stick figure drawing conceptual illustration of group of government secret agents walking or marching in sunglasses.
Machine Learning & AI
The Rise of Autonomous AI AgentsThe Rise of Autonomous AI Agents
byPam Baker
Nov 16, 2023
8 Slides
Israel vs Hamas concept flags on a wall with a crack. Hamas and Israel political conflict, economy, war crisis, relationship, trade concept
Machine Learning & AI
Deepfakes Get Weaponized in the Gaza WarDeepfakes Get Weaponized in the Gaza War
bySamuel Greengard
Nov 10, 2023
5 Min Read
robot exercising with red dumbbells
IT Leadership
Are You Digitally Fit? Get Your Free Assessment TodayAre You Digitally Fit? Get Your Free Assessment
byInformationWeek Staff
Sep 27, 2023
1 Min Read
Man wrestles with steer as cloud of dust picks up.
Cyber Resilience
Getting Aggressive with Cloud CybersecurityGetting Aggressive with Cloud Cybersecurity
byJohn Edwards
Nov 6, 2023
4 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports