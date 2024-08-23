How IT Leaders Can Benefit From Active Listening

Have you heard the latest communication skill that leaders should apply? Active listening can help.

John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author

August 23, 2024

Business professionals, including business women, collaborate in a tech office. They engage in a lively discussion, applauding achievements.
Jacob Lund via Alamy Stock Photo

Active listening is an essential communication skill every IT leader should learn to master, yet relatively few do. The approach helps adopters absorb facts shared by colleagues and others and then reflect back -- through questions and body language -- acknowledgement that their comments were heard and understood. 

In essence, active listening ensures that you understand what your counterpart is saying, says Ola Chowning, a partner at technology research and advisory firm ISG. "This includes ... validating what you heard by repeating your understanding and responding in a way that keeps the speaker engaged, uncovers any disconnects, and keeps the conversation active," she notes in an email interview. It also often reveals unspoken, yet critical, information. "This results in better understanding by both parties." 

Active listening can reduce miscommunication and ease potential conflict, says Clara Burke, associate teaching professor of business management communication at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. Active listening can also help leaders leave positive impressions on colleagues, since responsive listeners are generally considered more likable. "Active listeners can appear more in control in some high-pressure contexts," she states in an online interview. "Active listening is also helpful in situations where leaders are trying to convey empathy." 

Multiple Benefits 

Active listening is crucial for effective leadership, says Justice Erolin, CTO at BairesDev, a technology services company. "It strengthens team dynamics, drives innovation, and ensures that all voices are heard," he observes in an email interview. 

When IT leaders speak, particularly with business stakeholders, they often err by assuming everyone understands the taxonomy and language being used, Chowning observes. "This is frequently the case with technology-related terminology that we understand well, but which business stakeholders might define or understand much differently," she adds. "If we start from unequal or disconnected positions, then we tend to hear something other than what the speaker intended." 

IT leaders can improve collaboration by understanding team members' perspectives and enhancing problem-solving with deeper insights, Erolin says. It can also help build trust by making team members feel heard. "Ultimately, leaders will be able to make better decisions through diverse viewpoints." 

Erolin notes that BairesDev incorporates active listening skills into its leadership training program, recognizing the tool's importance in fostering a culture of trust and collaboration. "By mastering active listening, leaders can unlock their teams' full potential and drive organizational success." 

Hear, Here 

Listening actively is a skill virtually any IT leader can learn and practice. Various online resources, such as YouTube and a seemingly endless number of websites, provide free active listening instruction and practice. 

Entering a conversation assuming you don't clearly understand what's being discussed is a great way to learn how to become an active listener, Chowning says. Keep the conversation going and clarify understanding between you and whoever you're speaking with. Most importantly, express your vulnerability, she advises. "When you show vulnerability by expressing a lack of assurance or understanding, it often makes your counterpart more at ease in terms of expressing their own lack of understanding and enables better sharing and clarity." 

Still, Chowning warns that some partners may become impatient if you engage or ask questions they feel are rudimentary. "I’ve found that active listening is best used with people you don’t know very well, so there's no established alignment on shorthand language in conversation." 

Stay present and focused during conversations, Erolin recommends. "Ask open-ended questions to encourage detailed responses and provide reflective feedback to confirm understanding," he suggests. "Be aware of non-verbal cues and practice empathy to relate to the speaker's feelings." 

Many listeners listen to respond, but what's most important is listening to understand, Erolin says. "One technique I use is to rephrase what the speaker said in my own words." 

Achieving Fluency 

Becoming fluent in active listening isn't difficult. "It's all about practice," Erolin says. "Implement active listening in daily interactions and team meetings," he recommends. "Seek feedback from colleagues and reflect on past conversations to identify areas for improvement." 

It's important to understand that changing any communication habit takes time, Burke says. Listening actively is challenging, she acknowledges. "Think of how hard it is to listen to a detailed speech when you believe that you already know the gist." To overcome this barrier, it's necessary to set aside time to become a better listener. "Pay attention to colleagues who seem to be good at listening and reflect as much as possible on your progress, identifying where you're getting better and where you still need work." 

Final Thoughts 

As with almost any type of effective communication, active listening requires a significant time and energy commitment. "It makes sense to listen actively as much as possible," Burke suggests. Realistically, however, not every conversation needs or can get the same level of attentiveness. "Active listening can be most helpful, when building relationships, making others feel heard, or creating a good first impression."

