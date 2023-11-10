Sponsored By

Is Now the Perfect Time for CIOs to Grow Their Teams?Is Now the Perfect Time for CIOs to Grow Their Teams?

An epic culling of tech jobs by recession-scared big tech companies is chumming the waters for other industries hungry to devour the best of the lot.

InformationWeek Staff

November 1, 2023

1 Min Read
Cartoon drawing of business team lifting up a growth chart.
Valeriy Kachaev via Alamy

Big Tech companies have maintained their mystique (and profits) as the most advanced on Earth by filling their job slots with the brightest talent. But Big Tech’s allure may soon lose its luster after its recent recession-scared epic job culling. According to Layoffs.fyi, 1,046 tech companies laid off 161,061 employees last year in 2022; as of press time, already 424 tech companies have laid off 120,253 employees and counting in 2023. But the waves of tossed tech talent are chumming the water and attracting hungry chief information officers hailing from other industries.

“Think of construction, which has a massive shortfall in required workers. While hands-on tradespeople are definitely still required and will always have a place, the sector now needs drone operators, augmented and virtual reality specialists, data scientists, developers, and cybersecurity experts,” says Claire Rutkowski, senior vice president and CIO champion at Bentley Systems, a global infrastructure engineering software company. "Now is a great time for companies of all sorts to onboard talent that might otherwise not have considered their industry as an option.”

Check out this free eBook to learn about the new job market, strategies for picking up talent, and how CIOs can shape future hiring plans.

About the Author(s)

InformationWeek Staff

InformationWeek Staff

Contributor

See more from InformationWeek Staff
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Man wrestles with steer as cloud of dust picks up.
Cyber Resilience
Getting Aggressive with Cloud CybersecurityGetting Aggressive with Cloud Cybersecurity
byJohn Edwards
Nov 6, 2023
4 Min Read
America at night viewed from space with city lights showing activity in United States.
IT Leadership
10 Rising US Tech Hubs to Know About10 Rising Tech Hubs to Know About
byShane Snider
Nov 3, 2023
10 Slides
robot exercising with red dumbbells
IT Leadership
Are You Digitally Fit? Get Your Free Assessment TodayAre You Digitally Fit? Get Your Free Assessment
byInformationWeek Staff
Sep 27, 2023
1 Min Read
Scary zombie hand breaking through the ground of a graveyard. Pumpkin in the background.
Cyber Resilience
9 Horror Stories from Halloweens Past Rise Again9 IT Horror Stories from Halloweens Past
byInformationWeek Staff
Oct 31, 2023
3 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports