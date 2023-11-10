Big Tech companies have maintained their mystique (and profits) as the most advanced on Earth by filling their job slots with the brightest talent. But Big Tech’s allure may soon lose its luster after its recent recession-scared epic job culling. According to Layoffs.fyi, 1,046 tech companies laid off 161,061 employees last year in 2022; as of press time, already 424 tech companies have laid off 120,253 employees and counting in 2023. But the waves of tossed tech talent are chumming the water and attracting hungry chief information officers hailing from other industries.

“Think of construction, which has a massive shortfall in required workers. While hands-on tradespeople are definitely still required and will always have a place, the sector now needs drone operators, augmented and virtual reality specialists, data scientists, developers, and cybersecurity experts,” says Claire Rutkowski, senior vice president and CIO champion at Bentley Systems, a global infrastructure engineering software company. "Now is a great time for companies of all sorts to onboard talent that might otherwise not have considered their industry as an option.”

