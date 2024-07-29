Key Steps for Launching Your IT Outsourcing Partnership

In today’s marketplace, demand continues to outstrip the supply of readily available talent to meet the needs of IT. This is especially a challenge if an organization is on a growth trajectory and expects to see large IT implementations in the coming years.

Leveraging an outsourced provider -- onshore, nearshore, or offshore -- continues to be a viable means for chief information officers to address their talent gap. Outsourced providers tout access to pools of qualified talent, at a lower cost, along with the ability to flex staffing as demand fluctuates without the constraints associated with in-house hires.

Selecting and transitioning to the right outsourcing partner presents an exercise in due diligence for CIOs. One 2024 survey by our organization indicates that “expertise, trust, and resource availability are the most important criteria” when selecting an outsourced partner.

However, a key challenge CIOs face when launching an outsourcing partnership is getting started. Below, I outline key steps to mitigate commonly encountered risks.

1. Craft the partnership

A successful relationship is cultivated from the start. CIOs should consider these steps when crafting the partnership:

Define mutual strategic intent. This includes articulating the business case, including mutual goals and objectives, key accountabilities with clearly defined expectations on the deliverables’ quality, service performance levels, and financial targets.

Related:How to Outsource Without Alienating Staff

Determine the scope of outsourced services. CIOs should consider conducting a trial period or pilot to evaluate the outsourced provider’s ability to flex and deliver on talent requirements and service level agreements (SLAs).

Agree to service-level expectations. Before partnering with an outsourced provider, establish the key performance indicators (KPI) with reporting mechanisms for the transition period and steady state to provide transparency and mitigate performance ambiguity. It’s important to address what failing to meet those expectations looks like, too, including any associated penalties or fees.

2. Plan the transition

During the initial transition, thorough planning is crucial for success. A well-structured, detailed, and agreed-upon transition plan with adequate resources and time allocation is necessary.

Create a robust transition management process. Define the transition phases from the start and continue until the outsourced provider has reached the “steady state” of services. Orient the outsourced provider to key aspects of your business -- including vision, mission, values, and culture -- and to your operating model and infrastructure services, which is essentially your “way of doing business.”

Related:How to Manage a Rapidly Growing IT Team

Define the governance model and establish a program management office. Including representation from both parties provides clarity in decision-making authority and is essential to success. Establish processes for planning the work, ensuring the fulfillment of business requirements, resolving issues, mitigating project risks, and building and maintaining effective reporting mechanisms to provide complete transparency.

Enable ease of communication. Provide frequent and consistent communication to proactively address collaboration challenges and inform stakeholders on the “why,” what will happen, how, and when. Some key considerations include: Determine and validate preferred language to avoid misunderstandings, miscommunications, and conflicts that may impact project quality and efficiency; set logistics and expectations upfront for conducting meetings and coordinating work across time zones to minimize turnaround times and logistical challenges; secure workspace with proper privacy, communications, and technology infrastructure; and foster cultural understanding and relationship building, moving from “fear of the unknown” to “embrace the change” in a structured fashion.

Related:2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI

3. Secure the right talent

Securing the right people is key to successfully launching and sustaining an outsourced partnership.

Recognize that talent acquisition can be extremely competitive. It’s necessary to confirm that outsourcing providers can promptly flex to meet your demand. You’ll want to gain insight into their existing resource pool and their ability to acquire additional talent. Once you have the talent, ensure there’s a knowledge transfer process to minimize the impact on project productivity and the ability to meet timelines and budgets with any talent turnover.

Define roles and create job specifications with competency expectations. Vet the talent using interviewing, tech competency testing, and reference checks. This includes validating preferred language fluency, both written and spoken. Your team members should conduct the final interview before onboarding the resource to confirm their overall fit with the organization.

Monitor performance and ensure quality. Implement rigor in the steps required to go from specification to code, ensuring the quality of deliverables and reporting productivity to SLAs. You will also need to implement processes for resolving talent issues quickly and efficiently.

Final Thoughts

After crafting the partnership and transitioning services with the right talent, the focus becomes one of sustaining success. In my experience, fostering the development of a long-term collaborative culture and remaining laser-focused on the stated intent is key, as is setting goals and expectations with KPIs upfront.

Also, a frequent review of service and product quality and periodic status reports can help provide transparency into performance. We’ve seen this help minimize the opportunity for outsourced providers to operate under different assumptions that lead to services or deliverables that fail to meet expectations.

Once the value is delivered from the outsourced provider, don’t forget to recognize it. Avoid just checking the box and moving on to the next big project. Expressing appreciation and celebrating successes can ultimately help pave the way for a productive, mutually beneficial outsourcing partnership.