NY Tech Week: Growing From Silicon Alley to Mainstreet

With NY Tech Week commencing, leadership from Tech:NYC, Astronomer, and Cockroach Lab share their thoughts on the local tech ecosystem's development.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

June 3, 2024

A weeklong exploration of the technology scene in New York kicks off June 3. Startups and incumbents, new founders and veterans of the market will come together at NY Tech Week to discuss their respective innovations as well as what they are curious to see evolve.

New York continues to make its presence known as a tech hub as startups rise from its streets while big names such as Google and Meta have offices here. Sometimes those big players even offer supportive resources to up-and-coming New York tech companies. But is New York still just a work in progress as a tech center? What are New York’s strengths when it comes to tech and innovation? Where could it mature further?

In this episode, Julie Samuels, president and CEO of Tech:NYC; Julian LaNeve, CTO with Astronomer; and Spencer Kimball, CEO of Cockroach Labs, share their thoughts on the New York tech ecosystem, what their organizations find engaging about the local tech scene, and what they hope to see develop.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


