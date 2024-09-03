Spatial Computing -- Making it Practical

Spatial computing promises to combine the virtual and physical worlds, reshaping the ways people interact with information and their environment. The concept relies on a dynamic mixture of technologies, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create immersive experiences that bridge the gap between the real and digital worlds.

Technologies such as high-fidelity digital twins, wearables, and haptic feedback devices are particularly promising, says Abhijith Ravinutala, a futurist with Deloitte Consulting. In an online interview, he notes that digital twins create virtual replicas of physical systems for enhanced monitoring and simulation, while wearables, including smart glasses and headsets, provide real-time data overlays, improving situational awareness. "Additionally, haptic feedback devices add a tactile dimension to virtual interactions, making digital experiences more immersive and intuitive."

Spatial computing will dramatically increase workforce technical skills as well as planning and strategy capabilities, predicts Bill DeVries, vice president, industry transformation at Dassault Systèmes, a firm that develops software for 3D product design, simulation, and manufacturing. "As spatial computing becomes more ubiquitous, it can influence nearly every industry and role, from physical office space layout to simulating processes and redundancies for operations teams to managing cybersecurity code and data," he observes in an email interview.

Higher productivity, lower costs, and an enhanced employee experience are some of the primary benefits of spatial computing, says Jason McGuigan, commercial virtual reality lead at technology manufacturer Lenovo, in an email interview. He believes that spatial reality's extended reality (XR) solutions will help team members achieve higher productivity through better training and collaboration. "Every business will benefit from spatial computing because training and collaboration are critical business functions," he says.

Spatial Benefits

Spatial computing seamlessly blends the physical and digital worlds, creating an immersive technology ecosystem for humans to interact with the world. "Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and logistics stand to gain significantly from spatial computing," Ravinutala predicts. "In manufacturing, digital twins can be used to simulate the physical environment, predict throughput, and inform scenario planning around production and maintenance processes." Meanwhile, healthcare organizations can leverage immersive simulations for training and patient treatment, as well as break down linguistic and cultural barriers to increase accessibility. "The retail industry can enhance customer experiences through personalized AR interfaces, and logistics companies can optimize supply chain management with real-time tracking and predictive analytics."

Spatial computing can help address ongoing workforce shortages by making training more accessible. "It increases collaboration between geographically dispersed teams allowing for real-time decision making from within a virtual environment," DeVries says. "Spatial computing lowers the capital investment needed in many cases to conduct complicated tests and experiments, increasing overall innovation."

DeVries notes that many highly technical enterprises are currently facing ongoing labor shortages. He feels that spatial computing can help accelerate training with hyper-realistic simulations of real-world tasks.

Given the fact that spatial computing is immersive and hands-free, people can work together more efficiently, McGuigan says. "For example, using VR, colleagues can meet together in virtual 3D rooms where their avatars can interact in highly engaging way -- like working on a 3D model to design a product." Additionally, using augmented reality smart glasses, a technician could tap into an automated AI-enabled program that provides, step-by-step, instruction on how to complete a task while working on a specific piece of equipment.

First Steps

Organizations considering a spatial computing transition should begin with small-scale pilot projects, recommends Dee Anthony, a director with technology research and advisory firm ISG. "Small-scale testing is more economical than immediate full-scale implementation and allows the business to thoroughly evaluate the technology in a controlled environment," he explains via email. A pilot also offers the opportunity to gather valuable input from end users, identify and address issues, optimize processes and workflows, and reduce the risks associated with full-scale deployment.

A strong network infrastructure is necessary to support spatial computing's steep requirements. "The infrastructure should be designed with higher data demands in mind to adequately accommodate real-time processing needs," Anthony says. Essential components include high-bandwidth connections, low-latency networks, and a scalable architecture. "By investing in a strong network foundation, organizations can ensure smooth data flow, minimize downtime, and support the seamless operation of data-intensive applications and services."

Benefits and Challenges

While spatial computing offers many benefits, it's also important to recognize the technology's dual nature, Ravinutala says. "There's much potential to enhance efficiency and innovation, but spatial computing also poses privacy, security, and digital equity challenges," he warns. "Organizations must balance technological advancements with ethical considerations, ensuring that the deployment of spatial computing technologies is inclusive and respects user privacy."