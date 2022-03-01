How to Make Your Interview Process More Efficient

If there is one soft skill that we have all embraced in the last two years, it’s adaptability. We have all had to adjust and adapt to our personal and professional lives to make ends meet and hit our goals. Supply and demand are an issue everywhere and the tech industry is no different. The amount of growth that is specifically happening in tech staffing is unmatched. Since many of you are hiring or will be hiring throughout the year it is vital that you know how to maximize your interview process. The goal of maximizing your interview process is for it to be efficient, productive, and for you to know quickly if that candidate can get the job done.

Being Efficient

Efficiency is key in today’s job market. If you are efficient, you are productive and if you are productive then you are one step closer to reaching your deadlines. The best way that IT leaders can execute a productive interview is to be prepared. Here are four areas to keep in mind before the actual interview.

Budget. The most important detail to know before you start interviewing is what can you afford? When you go shopping you know what you can and can't afford therefore you don’t try on or test anything that is out of your budget. Make sure to double check the budget that your department was given or connect with your supervisor. Once you confirm what your budget is, communicate with your staffing firm on what you can afford. There is a chance that an expert level consultant exceeds the budget you were given. In this case we recommend that you inform your supervisor and request more funds to ensure your project is a success.

Interview prep. Review the resume prior to the interview and know what questions you are going to ask. Once you receive a resume that piques your interest, make time on your calendar to take a more in-depth review and start jotting down questions that you have for the candidate. This will also give you an opportunity to prepare questions that are not already answered on the resume. There is nothing worse than wasting time by asking a candidate question that is answered right in front of you. Streamline your hiring process. Keep it to one interview. If you need another team member’s perspective, invite them to the interview so you can consolidate two interviews into one. If you need several team members to help you make the decision, I recommend conducting a panel interview but make sure your colleagues have also reviewed the resume beforehand and are prepared with questions. Coming prepared and consolidating to one interview should solidify your process and keep the interview under 45 minutes.

Good fit? Make the decision quickly. Be prepared to make a verbal offer. Like the housing industry, high quality talent is getting multiple offers and moving off the market quickly. If you know that the consultant is equipped to get the job done, then extend them a verbal offer at the end of the interview. This shows that you’re moving with urgency and lets the candidate know you are serious. Immediately speak to your staffing firm after the interview so they can start taking care of the paperwork and coordinate the onboarding process.

By taking these steps to maximize your interview process you’re more likely to get the candidate you want and need for your project. If you continue to use traditional hiring tactics and do not adapt to our current job market, your business is less likely to succeed.