Networking and Data Center Horrors That Scare IT Managers

Halloween comes but once a year, yet network and IT managers face horror stories and have nightmares every day. It has been a while since we visited this topic. And unfortunately, matters have not changed. Namely, network and IT managers continue to encounter bizarre incidents on a regular basis.

Some are the result of poor planning outside the domain of the IT department. A great example of this is the case of the poorly placed data center kill switch, also known as the haunted red button.

Read the Full Story on Network Computing