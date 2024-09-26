AI Will Make Cars and Trucks Smarter, Faster, and Safer

AI promises to revolutionize driving. Here's a look at what's coming down the road.

John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author

September 26, 2024

empty cockpit of vehicle night view, HUD(Head Up Display) and digital speedometer, autonomous car
chombosan via Alamy Stock Photo

When AI takes the wheel, it's likely that driving will become safer, faster, and significantly more enjoyable. 

From autonomous vehicles to advanced driver assistance systems and predictive maintenance recommendations, AI is enhancing cars and trucks across today’s roadways, says Kanwar Bharat Singh, manager, algorithms and software engineering, with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. He notes via email that AI can collect data from multiple vehicle components, such as brakes and engines, to deliver unique insights to drivers. 

Although it's easy to focus only on the "holy grail" of fully-autonomous vehicles, AI is already making vehicles smarter and will continue to make them even smarter in a wide range of ways, says Brian Moore, CEO of AI technology developer Voxel51, in an online interview. He observes that before AI, developing software for new safety, reliability, efficiency, and autonomy innovations was a painstaking task that required crafting extensively detailed rules to cover a list of well-defined scenarios. In contrast, AI is capable of learning and adapting as it processes information. "That makes it possible -- and much easier -- to develop robust new safety, reliability, efficiency, and autonomy features that learn from and adapt to dynamic environments." 

Related:Moravec’s Paradox: What Self-Driving and VR Can Teach Us

Safety First and Always 

Safety is perhaps the most obvious AI vehicle application. Tapping into already available vehicle data resources, an AI-enhanced safety system could be configured to alert a driver, or even prep the vehicle's brakes and/or restraint system, when traveling on a road or through an intersection with a high accident rate. 

Vehicle in-cabin monitoring is a promising new area of safety innovation, says Moore. "Advances in visual AI will power increasingly sophisticated in-cabin monitoring systems to generate alerts or even optimize the music or temperature when a driver is drowsy, having an argument, or simply not paying attention to the road -- all while maintaining the privacy of the vehicle’s occupants." 

Driver assistance and collision avoidance features are becoming increasingly intelligent, thanks to AI, Moore says. "These systems can prevent accidents due to blind spots or an array of challenging conditions, such as foggy windshields or heavy rain." AI technology can also reduce the dangers created by inexperienced and poor drivers. "While a new driver is allowed full run of the road after only 50 to 100 hours of experience in controlled conditions, AI features are trained on millions of hours of driving data that includes a wide array of scenarios." 

Related:Software-Defined Vehicles: Ready to Hit the Road

New Driver/Passenger Experiences 

AI promises to enhance vehicle information and entertainment by knowing and predicting driver or passenger needs. "If approaching a frequently visited coffee shop or restaurant, AI could send the menu to your phone or audibly read drink or meal specials," says Brian Moody, executive editor at Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader Moody, in an online interview. If driver biometric data is available (by consent and opt in, of course) specific music, lighting or white noise can be suggested or turned on. 

When it comes to vehicle performance, AI could adjust the proper air/fuel mixture for optimal performance or maximum miles per gallon. "Same with electric cars," Moody says. "AI could help maximize range based on driving habits, temperature, and terrain." 

Smart Eye, a firm that builds AI-powered driver monitoring systems, leverages AI to facilitate smoother driving and energy efficiency. "Our technology not only utilizes intelligent route planning and adaptive cruise control, but also integrates driver contextual awareness to enhance decision-making," says Detlef Wilke, the firm's vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships, says in an email interview. "Our system can detect when a driver is looking in the backseat and, in response, adjust the vehicle's speed earlier in the event a pedestrian is spotted crossing the road." 

Related:Sustainable Transportation Takes Off

Fleet Management 

AI also has the potential to create a safer, more efficient, and better performing trucking industry. "Traditionally, the trucking industry has relied on aggregated industry benchmarks to measure fleet performance, a time-consuming process that fails to provide a comprehensive view of specific fleet performance needs," says Tim Haynes, vice president, digital and customer data, with Penske Transportation Solutions, via email. "By leveraging AI technologies ... fleet managers can gain detailed insights into key metrics, such as fuel efficiency and vehicle utilization, enabling smarter business and fleet performance decisions." 

Integrating AI into fleet management will improve efficiency and performance for individual trucks and broader fleets, Haynes says. Penske currently uses AI and a patent-pending algorithm to help fleet managers identify performance gaps across their fleets. "It allows comparisons between a specific fleet's performance and similar fleets." 

A Human-Centric Future 

The future of automotive AI lies not only in improving vehicle performance and safety, but also in creating more human-centric experiences, says Smart Eye's Wilke. "By focusing on interior sensing and understanding the occupants in all angles ... we can bridge the gap between human and machine, ensuring that vehicles not only respond to external conditions but also adapt to the needs and states of their occupants," he explains. "This holistic approach is crucial as we move toward a future where cars are not just machines but intelligent companions on our journeys." 

About the Author

John Edwards

John Edwards

Technology Journalist & Author

John Edwards is a veteran business technology journalist. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and numerous business and technology publications, including Computerworld, CFO Magazine, IBM Data Management Magazine, RFID Journal, and Electronic Design. He has also written columns for The Economist's Business Intelligence Unit and PricewaterhouseCoopers' Communications Direct. John has authored several books on business technology topics. His work began appearing online as early as 1983. Throughout the 1980s and 90s, he wrote daily news and feature articles for both the CompuServe and Prodigy online services. His "Behind the Screens" commentaries made him the world's first known professional blogger.

