Keynote Sneak Peek: Forrester Analyst Details Align by Design and AI Explainability

VP and Principal Analyst Brandon Purcell stresses the need to align AI organizationally and technically in a preview of his upcoming presentation at Forrester’s Technology and Innovation Summit North America 2024.

Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager

August 27, 2024

15 Min View

With Forrester’s Technology and Innovation Summit North America 2024 official launch day looming, Vice President and Principal Analyst Brandon Purcell connected with InformationWeek for a video interview to preview some of the topics he’ll cover at the summit.

The event takes place in person and online beginning September 9-12 in Austin, Texas. In this video interview, Purcell details his focus on customer analytics, AI alignment, and responsible AI.

As AI and generative AI continue to dominate headlines and evolve as tools for innovation and efficiency for the modern enterprise, Purcell explores data-driven decision-making and AI explainability, emphasizing the critical need to be able to trust in AI systems. In addition, Purcell shares a preview of his keynote presentation on aligning AI organizationally and technically at Forrester's Technology and Innovation Summit North America 2024.

Brandon Taylor

Brandon Taylor

Digital Editorial Program Manager

Brandon Taylor enables successful delivery of sponsored content programs across Enterprise IT media brands: Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, ITPro Today and Network Computing.

See more from Brandon Taylor
