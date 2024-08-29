Keynote Sneak Peek: Forrester Analyst Details Align by Design and AI Explainability

With Forrester’s Technology and Innovation Summit North America 2024 official launch day looming, Vice President and Principal Analyst Brandon Purcell connected with InformationWeek for a video interview to preview some of the topics he’ll cover at the summit.

The event takes place in person and online beginning September 9-12 in Austin, Texas. In this video interview, Purcell details his focus on customer analytics, AI alignment, and responsible AI.

As AI and generative AI continue to dominate headlines and evolve as tools for innovation and efficiency for the modern enterprise, Purcell explores data-driven decision-making and AI explainability, emphasizing the critical need to be able to trust in AI systems. In addition, Purcell shares a preview of his keynote presentation on aligning AI organizationally and technically at Forrester's Technology and Innovation Summit North America 2024.