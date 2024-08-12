Is It Time to Rethink Reskilling Again Amid AI's Growing Pains?

Noticeable stumbles and possible over-speculation on AI might affect the push to retain the workforce for an AI-ready world.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

August 12, 2024

Chip delays and concerns that AI companies may lose money -- potentially billions -- became part of the recent uneasiness in the tech sector, even as AI is seen as a possible driving force behind the need to upskill the workforce.

As these AI growing pains play out, do organizations still foresee many career areas altered by AI? Is the market having a moment of pause or reconsideration on AI and its path forward? Has the scope of the workforce reskilling for AI shifted yet again in response to newer thinking on the future? Are organizations asking questions about what AI can deliver and how that influences their workforce needs?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Keatron Evans, vice-president of portfolio and product strategy with Infosec (bottom left in the video); Ramona Schindelheim, host of the Work in Progress podcast and editor-in-chief of WorkingNation (bottom right); Prukalpa Sankar, co-founder of Atlan (top left); and Ashok Reddy, CEO of KX (top right), talk about the reskilling dilemma and where AI actually stands in its development as a tool for companies.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek.


