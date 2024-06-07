IT Pros Love, Fear, and Revere AI: The 2024 State of AI Report

Is AI a boon or a bane to job security? A security tool or a vulnerability? Mature enterprise technology or immature toy? Essential enterprise technology or threat to humanity?

According to survey respondents from InformationWeek's latest State of AI Report, it’s all of the above.

More than a year after generative artificial intelligence became widely available to the public, we polled 292 people directly involved with AI at their organizations.

Unsurprisingly, results reveal that adoption of AI is widespread, and businesses are using the technology for a wide range of different tasks—with 85% of respondents describe their organizations’ approach to AI as “pioneering” or “curious but cautious.”

But expectations about this novel technology are also quite different from reality. So far, AI hasn’t significantly affected headcount, and respondents overwhelmingly feel their own jobs are safe from its reach.

On the other hand, concerns around data security, hallucinations, and the reliability of outcomes are weighing on respondents' minds. 53% say that, if “unchecked,” artificial intelligence poses a “threat to humanity.”

Download this free report to learn how IT departments are investing in AI now and what’s guiding their plans for the future.