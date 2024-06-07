IT Pros Love, Fear, and Revere AI: The 2024 State of AI Report

Is AI a boon or a bane to job security? A security tool or a vulnerability? Mature enterprise technology or immature toy? Essential enterprise technology or threat to humanity?

InformationWeek Staff, Contributor

June 7, 2024

1 Min Read
A robot predicting the future of technology with a crystal ball.
Andriy Popov / Alamy Stock Photo

Is AI a boon or a bane to job security? A security tool or a vulnerability? Mature enterprise technology or immature toy? Essential enterprise technology or threat to humanity?

According to survey respondents from InformationWeek's latest State of AI Report, it’s all of the above.

More than a year after generative artificial intelligence became widely available to the public, we polled 292 people directly involved with AI at their organizations.

Unsurprisingly, results reveal that adoption of AI is widespread, and businesses are using the technology for a wide range of different tasks—with 85% of respondents describe their organizations’ approach to AI as “pioneering” or “curious but cautious.”

But expectations about this novel technology are also quite different from reality. So far, AI hasn’t significantly affected headcount, and respondents overwhelmingly feel their own jobs are safe from its reach.

On the other hand, concerns around data security, hallucinations, and the reliability of outcomes are weighing on respondents' minds. 53% say that, if “unchecked,” artificial intelligence poses a “threat to humanity.”

Download this free report to learn how IT departments are investing in AI now and what’s guiding their plans for the future.

About the Author(s)

InformationWeek Staff

InformationWeek Staff

Contributor

See more from InformationWeek Staff
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

Exterior of Grand Central Station, New York City
IT Leadership
NY Tech Week: Growing From Silicon Alley to Mainstreet
NY Tech Week: Growing From Silicon Alley to Mainstreet

Jun 3, 2024

Deepfake deep learning fake news generator modern internet technology concept.
Cyber Resilience
How to Protect Your Enterprise from Deepfake Damage
How to Protect Your Enterprise from Deepfake Damage

Jun 6, 2024

Cybersecurity data protection fingerprint and shield glowing technology circuit
Cyber Resilience
How Cybersecurity and Sustainability Intersect
How Cybersecurity and Sustainability Intersect

Jun 6, 2024

Phil Wiser, CTO for Paramount Global at Radio City Musical Hall
IT Leadership
Paramount CTO on Shedding Legacy Systems for General Compute
Paramount CTO on Shedding Legacy Systems for General Compute

Jun 6, 2024

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now