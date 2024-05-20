Kyndryl and Nvidia Team Up on Enterprise GenAI Offerings

The GenAI arms race is forging new partnerships as firms look to cash in on demand and leverage core strengths -- Kyndryl and Nvidia's alliance is just the latest example.

Shane Snider , Senior Writer, InformationWeek

May 20, 2024

Businessperson Shaking Hand With Digital Partner Over Futuristic Background
Andriy Popov via Alamy Stock

IT infrastructure giant Kyndryl on Monday announced the collaboration with GPU-processing trailblazer Nvidia to spark new developments in AI for enterprise.

Kyndryl says its AI-powered open integration digital business platform, Kyndryl Bridge, will support the end-to-end lifecycle for AI use cases for customers running Nvidia software, while also offering support through Kyndryl Consult.

Enterprises are currently racing to adopt GenAI for businesses uses and companies are jockeying for position to meet demand. While this is the first partnership between Kyndryl and Nvidia, Kyndryl also has a similar partnership with Google Cloud.

“There is some unique value that Kyndryl is bringing to the market and to (Nvidia and Kyndryl) clients,” Venkata Jagana, global CTO for Kyndryl’s Hybrid Infrastructure group, tells InformationWeek in an interview. “That value and that differentiation is through our Kyndryl Bridge platform, which provides services from the AI standpoint … to enhance the capabilities and the services that we offer.”

Kyndryl says its offerings with Nvidia will allow organizations to speed up GenAI deployment and development while monitoring use cases in a real-life setting.

Nvidia has been making great strides to make waves in the GenAI market, releasing its Tensor Core GPUs aimed at faster GenAI-ready performance. Nvidia in March partnered with SAP to help customers adopt GenAI capabilities. This latest partnership will let Nvidia reach further into the GenAI landscape rapidly developing.

Related:Nvidia Talks Ways to Bring Generative AI to Financial Services

“As generative AI can scale productivity and insight for companies across industries, many organizations are seeking experts to help them quickly integrate AI applications into their operations,” John Fanelli, vice president of enterprise software at Nvidia, said in a statement. “Kyndryl’s solutions and expertise in integrating full-stack Nvidia AI can help customers rapidly establish and scale their AI strategies.”

Teaming Up on Responsibility

Responsible AI adoption has been top of mind for many organizations as they roll out GenAI use cases while world governments are establishing AI safety guidelines. Kyndryl’s Jagana tells InformationWeek that responsible AI adoption is an important aspect of the company’s offerings.

“Kyndryl takes (responsible AI) very, very seriously -- from the ethics, privacy and security, all those dimensions,” he says. We have responsible AI governance we go through internally to ensure each and every offering that we do complies with Kyndryl’s established governance process from the responsible AI standpoint. And the same thing applies with everything we will do with Nvidia as a partner.”

