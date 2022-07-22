informa
Long-Known Enterprise VPN Issues at Heart of Post-Roe Privacy Concerns

Misleading claims by some VPN vendors about protecting a woman’s privacy raise security issues enterprises and the industry have known about for years.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
July 22, 2022
barbed wire
Credit: Pixabay

The recent Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling has amplified concerns about digital privacy. Many have been and are looking to VPNs for help. Over the last year, researchers found that VPN searches reached yearly peaks around key dates for the anti-abortion rulings, and they observed sharp spikes in interest in states as they passed abortion-related laws.

Unfortunately, some VPN vendors (many in the eyes of industry experts) are making privacy claims about their solutions that they do not support. Worse, many VPN apps collect vast amounts of data from their mobile users without their knowledge. These issues extend well beyond post-Roe privacy concerns and apply to enterprises that use VPNs, as well.

The topic came to a head last week when U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo and Senator Ron Wyden sent a letter to the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Lina Khan, urging her and the commission to "address abusive and deceptive data practices by hundreds of companies providing Virtual Private Network (VPN) services.” The two noted that “the consumer VPN industry is rife with deceptive advertising and abusive data practices.”

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Editor's Choice
Top Business Needs Driving IT Spending Today
Pam Baker, Contributing Writer
The State of ITOps and SecOps: An Inside Look
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Cloud Monitoring Tools Help CIOs Reduce Carbon Footprint
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
10 Best-Paying Jobs in Data Science
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
Cloud, Data, and Political Protests Mark the 2022 AWS Summit
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
What the US Supreme Court Ruling on the EPA Means for ESG
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Legacy ZTNA Solutions Put You at Risk. It’s Time for ZTNA 2.0.
When to Justify a Legacy Upgrade
Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data
