Security & Risk Strategy
Commentary

Why We Need Infrastructure-led Innovation to Transform Network Security

Despite how convenient it may seem, we cannot prioritize digital advancement first and leave security as an afterthought. The goal now is to build environments and infrastructure that are secure from the foundation up.
Network Computing
Contributor
December 17, 2021

From the growing adoption of distributed cloud to the proven benefits of remote mobile workforces, the attack surface for bad actors is ever-widening. This means the requirements for network security have also evolved with the growing threats of increasingly distributed systems.

Security should not take a backseat to innovation in digital businesses. Of course, innovation and speed will require businesses to build secure systems, which means we can no longer afford to implement security only at the service level. We need to apply adaptable solutions from the architecture level that will change with digital business requirements.

This article from Network Computing explores the trends spurring transformation in digital security and techniques businesses can use to make network security more manageable.

