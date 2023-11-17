Sponsored By

Avoiding the Pitfalls of Low Code/No CodeAvoiding the Pitfalls of Low Code/No Code

Our panel explains some of the biggest and most unexpected pitfalls of the low code/no code space and how to avoid them.

Brandon Taylor

November 18, 2023

In this archived panel discussion, Juliet Okafor, CEO and Founder at RevolutionCyber, and Sara Zarling, Director, Business Operations at Sapphire Digital, connect to discuss the speed, productivity, and user experience benefits of low code/no code, while also detailing the rigidity and restrictiveness that you’ll want to avoid.

This segment was part of our live “DevSecOps Essentials that Enable Efficient Security” virtual eventThe event was presented by InformationWeek and ITPro Today on October 19, 2023.

Watch the archived “DevSecOps Essentials that Enable Efficient Security” live virtual event on-demand today.

Brandon Taylor

Brandon Taylor

Digital Editorial Program Manager

Brandon Taylor enables successful delivery of sponsored content programs across Enterprise IT media brands: Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, ITPro Today and Network Computing.


