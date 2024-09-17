Have DevAIOps and AIOps Been Forgotten in the AI Surge?
Many enterprises want to leverage AI, often for consumer-facing needs. Is it more of a natural fit for IT uses and the development cycle than for other areas?
The latest consumer-facing AI models tend to make headlines when released, but has the zeal about that aspect of AI overlooked its operational benefits?
AIOps and DevAIOps are not strangers to industry, yet the role AI plays in those spaces might not get the attention it should.
How much of a gamechanger has AI been for AIOps or DevOps from a big picture perspective? When it comes to results, have AI innovations not moved the needle much with AIOps or DevOps?
In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Camden Swita, (upper left in video) head of AI and machine learning innovation at New Relic; Efrain Ruh, (upper right) CTO for Europe with Digitate; and Paul Davis, (lower left) field CISO, with JFrog, discuss ways enterprises work to leverage AI for more than dazzling consumers with conversational bots or content generation.
