Have DevAIOps and AIOps Been Forgotten in the AI Surge?

Many enterprises want to leverage AI, often for consumer-facing needs. Is it more of a natural fit for IT uses and the development cycle than for other areas?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

September 16, 2024

The latest consumer-facing AI models tend to make headlines when released, but has the zeal about that aspect of AI overlooked its operational benefits?

AIOps and DevAIOps are not strangers to industry, yet the role AI plays in those spaces might not get the attention it should.

How much of a gamechanger has AI been for AIOps or DevOps from a big picture perspective? When it comes to results, have AI innovations not moved the needle much with AIOps or DevOps?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Camden Swita, (upper left in video) head of AI and machine learning innovation at New Relic; Efrain Ruh, (upper right) CTO for Europe with Digitate; and Paul Davis, (lower left) field CISO, with JFrog, discuss ways enterprises work to leverage AI for more than dazzling consumers with conversational bots or content generation.

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
