Not every piece of tech or strategy a company tries works. That does not mean transformation plans come to a complete halt. Sometimes one idea must be shelved in favor of a new approach.

InformationWeek’s new podcast--"That DOS Won't Hunt"--will be a discussion of tech and strategy problems enterprises face, the options they explore, the ultimate solutions they find, and the ROI to the organization.

The name of the podcast is a play on the saying "That dog won’t hunt." Guests will talk about their tech headaches, the things that just did not work, and remedies they found for those problems.

The focus will be on end users. We want to hear the story of your pain points, ideas that were considered, and how your organization came to a resolution that met your needs.

Potential guests can be from any type of enterprise-scale organization, but there are some firm ground rules:

Guests must discuss what was broken and how they eventually fixed it.

and how they eventually fixed it. Guests must be end users rather than vendors. Suggestions on guests can come from most anywhere, but the conversation must be grounded in the experiences of the end user enterprise that needed to fix a tech-related issue or strategy.

For further details about the podcast or to suggest potential guests, please email me directly: [email protected]