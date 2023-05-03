US Firms Face Daunting Challenges with 3G Network Shutdowns Internationally

The sunsetting of 3G wireless networks is over if your enterprise isn’t a multinational. But if your company operates, or plans to, outside the US, expect challenges as much of the world is playing catchup and at different speeds.

You’ll also find regions where 2G networks are being kept up and running to support crucial IoT devices, providing a cost-effective alternative to high-speed wireless. Further, developing countries that have valuable resources and business opportunities may only have 2G.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing