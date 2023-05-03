informa
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
1 MIN READ
Feature

US Firms Face Daunting Challenges with 3G Network Shutdowns Internationally

Slow speeds, security issues, and a higher cost of doing business exist as countries take different tacks on wireless network evolutions.
Network Computing
Contributor
May 03, 2023
3G-FYGPRH-pixabay.jpg
Credit: Pixabay

The sunsetting of 3G wireless networks is over if your enterprise isn’t a multinational. But if your company operates, or plans to, outside the US, expect challenges as much of the world is playing catchup and at different speeds.

You’ll also find regions where 2G networks are being kept up and running to support crucial IoT devices, providing a cost-effective alternative to high-speed wireless. Further, developing countries that have valuable resources and business opportunities may only have 2G.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

