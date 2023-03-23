What Just Broke? Do Tech Hubs Help Economic Development?

Events in the first quarter of the year stirred some thoughts about the persistent push to build up the tech economy and establish tech hubs across the United States and other countries, and whether such efforts deliver on expectations.

The idea is to bring together innovative companies, big and small, in neighborhoods or wider areas. This might include a company headquarters or satellite offices, tech incubators, or maybe even coworking spaces that put down roots in relative proximity to each other and hopefully kickstart local economic momentum.

Throw in some tax breaks and other subsidies to keep tech companies moving in and you have the makings of a tech hub -- probably.

The recent pause on construction of Amazon’s HQ2 project in Arlington County, Virginia, after completion of its first phase, raises questions about how many of the 25,000 jobs originally expected to come to the area will actually be realized -- especially with Amazon announcing another round of 9,000 more layoffs this week.

Job creation is one of the key reasons tech hubs look attractive on paper. There are also hopes for cash to flow into more readily into local businesses -- but what if those ambitions are not realized?

