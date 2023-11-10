Sponsored By

How to Become a Sustainable, Green IT Organization

While many IT organizations are striving to achieve sustainability, few actually reach their goals. True sustainability can only be accomplished by following a detailed roadmap.

InformationWeek Staff

November 1, 2023

Many IT leaders like to believe they’re guiding their organizations toward a sustainable future, yet relatively few have established a firm roadmap leading to their goal.

Kathy Rudy, chief data and analytics officer with technology research advisory firm ISG, says that launching an IT sustainability initiative begins with a two-step process. “Make sure you have senior leadership buy-in,” she advises. “Then align your allies and gain support.”

Check out this free guide to learn how organizations successful in their sustainable IT transformation engage with both IT and business stakeholders.

