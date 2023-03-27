informa
Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Top 5 Cloud-Native Risks and Best Practices to Avoid Them

Malicious actors are taking advantage of a plethora of new opportunities in the cloud. Here are the top cloud-native risks and strategies for avoiding them.
Network Computing
Contributor
March 27, 2023
riskcloud-pixabay.jpg
Credit: Pixabay

In the last several years, IT has undergone a major transformation -- spurred by the global pandemic and subsequent economic and societal upheavals, cloud adoption has skyrocketed. In fact, a recent survey we conducted found that 69% of organizations host more than half their workloads in the cloud, a trend only expected to grow. As part of this, cloud-native application development is also on the rise as organizations aim to use their cloud environments to deliver with more speed and efficiency and boost their overall competitiveness.

But this market-fueled, developer-driven cloud-native push comes with a host of risks. How? To meet demand, developers must move fast to create applications that organizations need to manage and run their cloud environments. As a result, many are leveraging pre-developed open-source code rather than writing code from scratch to keep up with the rapid pace.

As powerful and convenient as it is, open-source software can introduce many vulnerabilities early on in the application lifecycle pipeline. A single software vulnerability alone can lead to hundreds of vulnerabilities in organizations’ applications when deployed at runtime. In fact, Forrester found that more than 75% of application code is open-source, and developers are often using versions with vulnerabilities, many of which are not known or apparent to the untrained eye. To help organizations better protect their valuable applications and infrastructure from the possibility of attack, here are five key cloud security risks they should be aware of: Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Security and Risk Strategy
