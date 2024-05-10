Maximizing Security and Minimizing Cost: Tips from a Startup Cybersecurity Pro

Managing cybersecurity risks is tough for businesses of any size. But it can be especially challenging if you're a startup with limited staff and financial resources – a fact I know well based on my experience helping to oversee cybersecurity for a startup in the cloud cost management space.

Fortunately, finding ways to stretch cybersecurity budgets is feasible. It starts with taking advantage of what I like to call "low-hanging fruit" – steps that businesses can take to enhance security that are low in cost but high in impact.

Here's a look at examples of such practices and the reasons why cost-conscious startups should embrace them as a way to reduce risks without constraining growth.

