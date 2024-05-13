RSA Conference Takeaways: Fighting New Threats and Disinfo

RSA Conference 2024 has come to a close, wrapping up a plethora of announcements on cybersecurity from government authorities, concerns about the continued rise of disinformation, and the role AI may take, on defense and offense, in the mix.

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Iain Mulholland, senior director, cloud CISO with Google Cloud; Masha Sedova, vice president of human risk strategy at Mimecast; Jason Mar-Tang, field CISO at Pentera; and Etay Maor, chief security strategist with Cato Networks, shared some of their takeaways from this year's conference.

The discussion looks at industry concerns on balancing innovation and security in the cloud, conversations on security at the edge, how much the human element was explored at the conference, and new ideas that surfaced to help CISOs with the pressures they face.

Listen to the full podcast here.