OpenAI’s ChatGPT Launches ‘GPT-4o,’ Desktop App

The GenAI juggernaut’s spring update announcements included its new GenAI model and improvements for both enterprise and free users.

Shane Snider , Senior Writer, InformationWeek

May 13, 2024

2 Min Read
The logo and name of the technology company OpenAI which developed ChatGPT.
Yau Ming Low via Alamy Stock

OpenAI on Monday announced major improvements to its flagship chatbot, ChatGPT, including improvements to voice, text and vision capabilities that would make “faster” services available to all users, and a new desktop app.

Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer and (very briefly) former CEO, during a video briefing said the company’s latest large language model, GPT-4o, would let developers and other users utilize real-time conversational speech, text, video, and audio. While use limits will still separate the company’s enterprise offerings, all users will have access to the new model’s capabilities, Murati said.

“This is the first time that we are really making a huge step forward when it comes to ease of use,” Murati said.

In a blog post, CEO Sam Altman said the new model advances the company’s mission to provide advanced AI tools to everyone. “We are a business and will find plenty of things to charge for,” he wrote. “ … and that will help us provide free, outstanding AI service to (hopefully) billions of people.”

The announcement could have been a bit of a letdown to those excited by recent reports of a potential deal with Apple and a rumored search engine feature to rival Google. Altman shot down the prospect of those developments being part of today’s announcement in a post on X. Still, the new features offer the biggest product announcement from the Microsoft-backed GenAI firm since its ChatGPT Enterprise announcement last year.

Related:OpenAI’s Latest ChatGPT Enterprise Offering Targets Collaboration

“ … the new voice (and video) mode is the best compute interface I’ve ever used,” Altman wrote. “It feels like AI from the movies; and it’s still a bit surprising to me that it’s real.”

Murati said the new model will offer improved speed in up to 50 different languages and will be offered via OpenAI’s API to developers starting today. “So, developers can start building two times faster, 50% cheaper with five times higher rate limits,” Murati said.

OpenAI team members also sat down to demonstrate the new model’s capabilities, showing off the model’s ability to judge the users emotional state, and the ability to interrupt to clarify questions. OpenAI researcher Mark Chen showed how the model could even be used to calm your nerves with detailed instructions on breathing -- even correcting Chen when he purposefully hyperventilated. "Whoa, slow down!” the ChatGPT voice said.

The model’s ability to help with code and simple math were also demonstrated. Interestingly, the coding demonstration was performed on a MacBook. Bloomberg had earlier cited sources saying the company was close to a deal with Apple that would bring ChatGPT capabilities to its next operating system.

Related:ChatGPT Year One: The Drama & Disruption

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, GenAI will be a $1.3 trillion market by 2032 as OpenAI, Meta, Google and its parent Alphabet, and Microsoft all jockey for position to create increasingly sophisticated large language models. According to Statista, AI’s global market will reach $184 billion in 2024.

About the Author(s)

Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started his career as a general assignment reporter and has covered government, business, education, technology and much more. He was a reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, Raleigh News and Observer and most recently a tech reporter for CRN. He was also a top wedding photographer for many years, traveling across the country and around the world. He lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children.

See more from Shane Snider
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

cybercrime abstract with two locks
Cyber Resilience
10 Cyber Incident Response Tips From Those Who've Had a Breach and Lived to Tell About It10 Cyber Incident Response Tips
bySara Peters
May 8, 2024
6 Min Read
DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) strand, illustration.
Data Management
DNA is an Ancient Form of Data Storage. Is it Also a Radical New Alternative?DNA is an Ancient Form of Data Storage. Is it Also a Radical New Alternative?
byRichard Pallardy
May 7, 2024
15 Min Read
Paul Nakasone, former director of the National Security Agency, and a former commander of US Cyber Command, speaks at the RSA Conference 2024.
Cyber Resilience
Four Horsemen of Cyber Reunite at the RSA ConferenceFour Horsemen of Cyber Reunite at the RSA Conference
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
May 9, 2024
6 Min Read
Technologist and author Bruce Schneier addresses the crowd at RSA Conference 2024 about the future impacts of AI on democracy.
Machine Learning & AI
Bruce Schneier: 5 Ways AI Could Shake Up DemocracyBruce Schneier: 5 Ways AI Could Shake Up Democracy
byShane Snider
May 8, 2024
6 Min Read
Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now