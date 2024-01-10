OpenAI on Wednesday announced ChatGPT Team for “teams of all sizes,” a pared down version of ChatGPT Enterprise with entry-level pricing and features targeting collaborative use.

ChatGPT Team will cost $25 per month per user billed annually, or $30 per month per user billed monthly. OpenAI did not release pricing information when it launched Enterprise in August, saying businesses could work with the company’s sales team to build custom-tailored options. ChatGPT Plus, the paid consumer grade version of the language model costs $20 per month.

“Since the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, we’ve received overwhelming interest from businesses and developers that have teams of less than 150 people to use our technology,” Brad Lightcap, OpenAI’s chief operating officer, said in a statement provided to InformationWeek. “ChatGPT Team will open access for all enterprises and teams to our models, making our powerful tools broadly available.”

ChatGPT Team includes access to GPT-4 with 32K context window, tools like DALL-E 3, GTP-4 with Vision, browsing and advanced data analysis, secure workspace for your team, the ability to create and share custom GPTs with your workspace, an admin console and early access to new features. Missing from the offerings compared with Enterprise are SSO, domain verification and analytics, API credits to build your own solutions and internally shareable chat templates.

“Integrating AI into everyday organizational workflows can make your team more productive,” the company said in a blog post.

Like Enterprise, Team will also ensure that OpenAI will not use enterprise data.

In a statement, beta tester John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital, said, “With ChatGPT Team, we’ve been able to pilot innovative GPTs that enhance our team’s productivity and collaboration.”

The company also announced ChatGPT Store, which will allow the purchase of popular versions of GPT customized by other users.

A report from Bloomberg Intelligence says the GenAI market could grow to $1.3 trillion over the next decade. Citing unnamed sources, The Information pegged OpenAI’s annual revenue at $1.3 billion -- just one full year into its juggernaut ChatGPT release. In 2021, the company reported revenue of $34 million. Last month, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI was in talks to raise new funding at a valuation of more than $100 billion.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s rapid and successful commercialization of ChatGPT was reportedly one of the concerns that led to a remarkable Thanksgiving week board vote that saw him abruptly fired (though he eventually resumed the lead role at the company).

“The generative AI world is very vibrant and active,” Forrester analyst Rowan Curran told InformationWeek as that drama unfolded. “OpenAI still has a very significant role to play in the space.”