10 Ways Employees Are Sabotaging Your Cybersecurity Stance
Following are some ways, whether intentional or not, employees can undermine cybersecurity and some advice on how to handle each scenario.
June 20, 2024
Few things are as frustrating as failing to remember passwords. In the interest of saving time, employees tend to reuse passwords across applications and services.
“Password reuse can jeopardize a company’s security when the personal platform experiences a breach, as the employer could then experience credential stuffing. Despite multifactor authentication (MFA) being enabled, if the malicious actors have a valid username and password, there are still opportunities for unauthorized access to the company network,” says Bill Dunnion, chief information security officer at business communications company Mitel, in an email interview. “Attackers are getting much better at stealing valid session tokens and using those to bypass MFA to get access to corporate accounts.”
What to do:
Educate employees regularly about the risks of password reuse.
Utilize password management software and ensure employees use it.
Ever since the BYOD trend began, there has been a combined mindset about device use. If one can use their own equipment for business, why shouldn’t the reverse be true?
“Personal use of corporate laptops is widespread, and most employees view internet browsing or checking personal email as a relatively harmless activity. However, it exposes the user and company laptop to more potential phishing and malicious website attacks,” says Bill Dunnion, chief information security officer at business communications company Mitel, in an email interview. “The attacker can also potentially steal valid session tokens for personal and corporate accounts, leading to unauthorized access.”
In work from home scenarios, people living with an employee may also be using the company laptop because it happens to be convenient.
What to do:
Remind employees about company equipment use policies as a part of continuous cybersecurity training.
MFA is being used more extensively to verify users because user IDs and passwords alone aren’t enough.
“Using the same password for multiple applications without enabling multi-factor authentication can compromise several systems at once. This vulnerability allows a threat actor to potentially gain access to a wide range of systems and applications. Such access could result in data breaches and other significant issues, depending on the permissions the user possesses,” says Larry Whiteside, Jr., CISO at RegScale.
What to do:
Adopt a password management tool and implement MFA wherever possible. That way, if a password is compromised, a secondary form of verification is required to access the system or application.
Utilize continuous monitoring tools to gain real-time visibility into the effectiveness of security controls, enabling proactive risk management and facilitating ongoing compliance.
Discussing work-related information publicly can provide crucial data points for social engineering attacks. Risks can include inferring passwords, asking for sensitive information, identifying other potential targets at the company or the availability of an asset, such as intellectual property (IP).
“Password misuse and oversharing information on social media can open doors for attackers, exposing the business to data breaches, ransomware attacks and significant financial and reputational damage,” says Cache Merrill, CTO at custom software development company Zibdek. “Even a single breach can leak sensitive customer data or proprietary information, leading to consequences and lost trust.”
What to do:
Conduct regular security audit.
Have a robust incident response plan and capabilities.
Proactively monitor the environment.
Utilize employee behavior analytics.
Employees sometimes fail to report suspicious actions by colleagues because the company’s culture doesn’t encourage it or they fear retaliation.
“When an employee finds what looks like a malicious email in their inbox and simply deletes it -- rather than reporting it -- they’re effectively throwing away valuable threat intelligence. Phishing messages and other types of malicious email are almost never one of one. They’re almost always part of a larger campaign, in which the same or similar messages are being sent to multiple recipients within and across organizations,” says Eyal Benishti, CEO of cloud email security software provider Ironscales, in an email interview. “[E]ven in the rare cases where a phishing email has an entirely unique, personalized message, reporting is still important as a means of blacklisting the sender’s address, as well as any malicious links or attachments.”
With AI becoming more prevalent in organizations’ security stacks, consistently flagging and reporting threats becomes increasingly necessary because it is a primary means of training AI in real time, ensuring it’s up-to-date and familiar with the latest trends and tactics, he says.
What to do:
Have clear and effective policies that encourage reporting.
Consider gamifying the practice, creating leaderboards for employees who correctly identify and flag the greatest number of threats.
If an unauthorized employee has access to important and sensitive data, they could mistakenly assume that they are, in fact, authorized to use it. Perhaps they’re just curious. This can lead to an internal data breach that runs afoul of company policies and even regulatory compliance issues.
“These seemingly minor lapses can expose businesses to significant risks, including data breaches that may lead to substantial financial and reputational damage. Cyberattacks can cause direct financial losses through theft or indirect costs associated with downtime and recovery efforts,” said Josh Amishav, founder and CEO of data breach monitoring software company Breachsense, in an email interview. “Moreover, these types of incidents often lead to legal and compliance issues with data protection regulations, potentially resulting in large fines and penalties. Perhaps most damaging is the potential loss of customer trust, which can have long-lasting effects on the business.”
What to do:
Implement strict access controls, ensuring that sensitive information is accessible only to those who genuinely need it for their work.
Perform regular security audits are essential to finding and addressing vulnerabilities quickly.
Use tools to provide ongoing visibility into employees’ and vendors’ leaked credentials. This enables them to reset leaked passwords before criminals exploit them.
Mobility and work from anywhere trends have users connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi in coffee shops, hotels and airports, which is convenient for users and a boon for hackers. Everyone on the same network can, if they choose, monitor an employee’s browsing and their communications back and forth. According to David Anderson, vice president of cyber liability at independent insurance brokerage and consulting firm Woodruff Sawyer, if it’s a sophisticated attack or someone has set up a giant phishing net on a public Wi-Fi router, threat actors can set up a Wi-Fi router that has the same name as the network to which the employee is trying to connect.
“When you’ve connected to that, you've given a threat actor a sieve. They’ll look through all the data that's being transmitted from that employee's iPhone, iPad, or laptop through that gateway into the Internet. You’re being watched, and you don't even know it,” says Anderson in an email interview. “We’re constantly asking our clients to think about establishing a VPN or establishing VPN rules when someone is on public, unsecured. On public Wi-Fi, unless your data is encrypted on a VPN, anything that you say or do, even your keystrokes can be collected by someone else sitting on the network.”
What to do:
Teach employees to be discerning about public Wi-Fi.
Have a VPN policy.
Do not allow employees to transfer data over a public network or prohibit access to critical databases and applications when a computer is attempting to access them via an unsecured connection. Companies should ensure there is no access to a computer not protected via a VPN.
Make sure employees have a VPN installed on all mobile devices and configure the VPN to automatically turn on when connected to a public network.
Employees can compromise an enterprise’s cybersecurity ecosystem in various ways. When bad actors succeed, it’s often because they target unsuspecting users.
“[Bad actors] know users are busy, trusting, or distracted, and as a result, let their guard down when a suspicious email lands in their inbox or they chance upon a sketchy website,” says Ivan Shefrin, executive director, managed security services at Comcast Business. “Most cybersecurity incidents involve user activity, be it clicking an infected attachment, visiting a compromised website, making passwords too easy to crack, misconfiguring a system or even sharing a computing device.”
What to do:
Provide regular employee training since threats evolve over time.
Show employees the personal benefits of good online hygiene. This practice doesn’t just protect company information -- it safeguards their personal information as well. By understanding that their actions can directly impact their own digital security, they are more likely to be motivated to follow the recommended practices.
Make new hires aware of security policies and best practices.
Share threat updates in real-time and encourage employees to report threats or attacks.
Hybrid work introduces a myriad of security weaknesses for organizations. A hybrid workforce requires organizations to look beyond the corporate network and identify additional cyber risks in the home, such as Wi-Fi connections, personal devices and increased phishing attempts.
“Wi-Fi skimming is just an easy way to collect information. You still have the same result. It's either going to be a ransomware claim, a phishing situation where folks inadvertently sent money here or there, or someone took over the inbox and ended up requesting that a client or counterparty send money to a fraudulent account, or you're going to get a data breach,” says Ivan Shefrin, executive director, managed security services at Comcast Business in an email interview. “There’s also a heightened risk of intellectual property theft with the Wi-Fi issue because if someone wants to target a high-level executive and get hold of schematics or confidential information, they just need to find the right person who is working on the right project.”
What to do:
Understand what your attack surfaces are, understand how your network operates, and accept that devices connected to your “safer” corporate network and crown jewels are out there in the wild connecting to networks and devices you cannot monitor or control or secure.
Assess how you’re managing employees and passwords and having appropriate endpoint detection in place and appropriately configured VPN firewalls on all your mobile devices.
Make sure mobile devices are not physically tied to the central corporate network and have the appropriate firewall configurations and VPN installed. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) on mobile devices also allows the company to see if there’s any anomalous behavior on the device itself.
Track, monitor and scan all mobile devices, connecting to any Wi-Fi network anywhere but still coming back to home base.
Train the workforce to be vigilant about threats.
Have mechanisms in place that prevent employees from transferring data over a public network.
Prohibit access to critical databases or applications when a computer is attempting to access them via an unsecured connection.
Ensure that there is no access to a computer that is not protected via a virtual private network.
Install a VPN on all mobile devices that automatically turns on when someone is connected to a public network.
Monitor the device's endpoint detection and response on all mobile devices.
Have a VPN policy in place.
The theft or leakage of source code poses a unique risk to cybersecurity, as it can result in unauthorized access, stolen IP or intentionally introduced vulnerabilities, all of which put companies at serious risk.
“Software developers utilize Git to create and manage their source code lifecycles,” said Dennis Dayman, CISO at insider risk management software provider Code42. “Much of their Git usage is sanctioned as part of their everyday work – creating or pulling existing code and pushing it to corporate and/or open-source repositories. However, engineers who want to exfiltrate IP could also use Git to send code to a personal code repository service like GitHub.”
What to do:
Provide real-time security awareness training so the workforce can act as the first line of defense.
Maintain visibility across cloud and endpoints.
Take a data-driven approach to identify where data is being exposed so you can identify blind spots.
The threat landscape is evolving, and attack surfaces are expanding. Still, one of organizations’ weakest links is often well-meaning employees making inadvertent mistakes.
“Well-intentioned employees continue to use consumer grade software tools to make their work easy and more productive,” says Eric Schmitt, global chief information security officer at Sedgwick, a global claims administrator which offers technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. “These tools include cloud storage services, file-sharing apps, messaging platforms, video conferencing tools and personal devices. While these tools may seem harmless and convenient, they can pose serious risks to your business’ cybersecurity.”
One notable threat is the fact that consumer-grade products and services weren’t designed for enterprise-grade security and compliance, which can cause data leakage, unauthorized access and compliance breaches.
“To address this threat, employees need training on IT policies, emphasizing the risks of shadow IT and the importance of consulting IT before adopting new tools. Enterprises can deploy cloud access security brokers (CASBs) to monitor and control unauthorized cloud services, ensuring adherence to security policies,” says Omer Cohen, CISO at customer authentication and identity management platform Descope, in an email interview. “Given the numerous data breaches and compliance violations stemming from shadow IT, this proactive approach is crucial for maintaining cybersecurity.”
Employees may also be lax about software updates, which can translate to unpatched vulnerabilities.
“Exposing sensitive information, even if inadvertently, could lead to noncompliance and put the organization at risk of facing corresponding penalties from regulatory bodies. Additionally, threat actors often scan for known vulnerabilities and once identified, can gain access to an employee’s device through this vulnerability, and leverage that access to then gain entry to the organization’s networks and systems,” says Jordan Rae Kelly, a senior managing director and head of cybersecurity for the Americas at business consulting and global advisory firm FTI Consulting in an email interview. “Even with robust protections in place, a cybersecurity incident can make the organization appear to have a poor cybersecurity program. This harms value to investors and reputation to customers.”
To discover, monitor, and manage shadow IT, Kelly says businesses should:�
Conduct audits and surveys of employees' devices and data usage.
Utilize a cloud-hosted endpoint management solution, such as Microsoft Intune, to identify installed software.
Use network monitoring and analytics tools to identify any abnormal or suspicious network activity.
Implement a cloud access security broker solution to manage and secure your cloud environment. Ideally, a single holistic solution should be implemented to provide correlated and collated results and ensure broadest coverage.
Utilize data loss prevention (DLP) tools are also instrumental to detect or prevent sensitive company data from being lost or leaked to unauthorized locations.
