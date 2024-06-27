Addressing Misinformation in Critical Infrastructure Security

As the lines between the physical and digital realms blur, widespread understanding of cyber threats to critical infrastructure is of paramount importance.

June 27, 2024

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Md., in late March sent shockwaves through the country. Almost immediately, there was widespread speculation and conspiracy theories regarding its cause, including fears of a cyberattack. Although investigations ruled out deliberate sabotage, the incident raised public concern about the vulnerability of physical infrastructure. Some members of Congress even called for further investigation into the possibility of malicious code being involved.

The incident rightly drew attention to the potentially devastating impact of cyberattacks on US infrastructure and human safety. However, it also highlighted a broader issue: a general lack of awareness regarding the reality and scale of cyber-risks to critical infrastructure. Beyond this incident, whether it was the result of foul play or not, there is a ticking time bomb of risk to critical infrastructure that is very real and potentially imminent if not addressed. While this physical attack may have brought the possibility of cyberattacks to the public consciousness, there are many more threats that we cannot physically see lurking beneath the surface that are equally damaging. 

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

