Cisco Flaw Highlights Dynamic Nature of Vulnerability Management

Updating the IOS XE software and disabling the HTTP Server feature should prevent additional system exploits. But what of the systems that are already infected?

Salvatore Salamone

October 27, 2023

1 Min Read
Who is faster? A vendor fixing a newly discovered vulnerability or the hacking community’s change in tactics exploiting the vulnerability? That issue is playing out this week as Cisco released software updates to address an issue in the company’s IOS XE software.

Hackers quickly exploited the newly discovered critical zero-day bug to hijack thousands of Cisco switches and routers. Sunday, Cisco released free software updates that address the vulnerabilities causing these problems. In addition to the software update, Cisco strongly recommends that enterprises disable the HTTP Server feature on all internet-facing systems.

Salvatore Salamone

Salvatore Salamone

Managing Editor, Network Computing

Salvatore Salamone is the managing editor of Network Computing. He has worked as a writer and editor covering business, technology, and science. He has written three business technology books and served as an editor at IT industry publications including Network World, Byte, Bio-IT World, Data Communications, LAN Times, and InternetWeek.

