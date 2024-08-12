5 Critical Steps for Continued Operations Amid Chaos

As we begin to experience the consequences of increased -- and often severe natural disasters, businesses are already facing enhanced risks from early-season hurricanes, the increasing regularity of floods, and other natural calamities. Recent years have shown that robust communication networks are the difference between a quick recovery and prolonged downtime and more importantly, are the lifeline that keeps business and recovery operations afloat during crises.

Years of experience supporting organizations through hurricanes and the associated disruptions including flooding, tornadoes, and the damaging effects of winds and their aftermath have made clear proactive strategies are required to maintain critical communications when they’re needed most. These practical tips are designed to help businesses of all sizes build resilience against the unique challenges posed by hurricane season.

Harness The Power of Managed SD-WAN

Managed software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) technology revolutionizes network resilience during disasters. This intelligent system continuously monitors network performance, instantly detecting issues and rerouting traffic through the most efficient pathways. During a hurricane, if a primary connection fails, SD-WAN seamlessly shifts to backup links, maintaining critical operations. Prioritizing essential applications, SD-WAN ensures that vital communications and services remain uninterrupted. With centralized management, businesses can quickly adapt to changing conditions maintaining continuity, even from remote locations, providing a level of agility crucial during unpredictable weather events.

Related:Revisiting Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Diversify Your Connectivity -- On the Ground and from Above

Don’t rely on a single connection, especially during times of uncertainty such as a natural disaster. By integrating diverse technologies -- fiber for high-speed data, broadband for general use, cellular for mobility, and satellite for ultimate backup -- businesses create a robust, resilient communication ecosystem. This diversity ensures that if storm damage impacts land-based systems, cellular or satellite options can maintain connectivity. Each technology has unique strengths: fiber offers speed and reliability in normal conditions; cellular provides flexibility during evacuations; and satellite can be a lifeline when terrestrial networks fail. Having a comprehensive strategy undoubtedly reduces the risk of a total communication failure during severe weather events.

Leverage Cloud and IoT Solutions

Related:9 Ways CISOs Can Stay Ahead of Bad Actors

Cloud migration combined with Internet of Things (IoT) integration form a powerful duo and are a cornerstone in disaster resilience. By moving critical applications and data to the cloud, businesses ensure accessibility regardless of local conditions. During a hurricane, even if physical offices are inaccessible, operations can continue seamlessly from any location with internet access. IoT devices provide real-time monitoring of conditions on the ground -- from water levels to power status -- allowing for informed decision-making. This combination creates a virtual command center, enabling remote management of operations and swift response to changing situations, crucial for maintaining business continuity in the face of severe weather threats.

Implement Proactive Network Monitoring

Advanced network monitoring tools are the sentinels of a disaster-ready communication system. These sophisticated platforms use AI and machine learning to analyze network performance, detecting anomalies that might indicate impending issues. During hurricane season, they can correlate weather data with network performance, predicting potential impacts before they occur. This proactive approach allows businesses to address vulnerabilities, reroute critical services, and prepare backup systems in advance of a storm's arrival. Real-time alerts and detailed analytics empower IT teams to respond swiftly to emerging threats, minimizing downtime, and maintaining essential communications throughout the disaster.

Related:Salary Report: IT in Choppy Economic Seas and Roaring Winds of Change

Partner With Experienced Managed Service Providers

Collaborating with seasoned IT and communications experts brings a wealth of disaster preparedness knowledge to businesses. These providers have honed their skills through years of managing communications during critical situations for government agencies and businesses of all sizes. Their experience encompasses not just technical expertise, but also strategic planning for various disaster scenarios. They can assess a business's unique vulnerabilities, design custom resilience plans, and provide 24/7 support during crises. In advance of a hurricane -- and even during the worst of it -- these partners can offer invaluable guidance, manage complex technical challenges, and ensure that communication systems remain operational when they’re needed most.

Implementing these measures goes beyond just preparing for potential natural disasters -- it ensures businesses can weather any storm, literal or figurative. In the realm of disaster preparedness, the actions taken today can safeguard your operations and customer relationships tomorrow. In today's connected world, staying online isn't optional -- it's life or death for your business.