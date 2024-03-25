Companies are using the cloud more than ever and they're also spending more than ever before, Flexera's State of the Cloud Report reveals.

March 25, 2024

Flexera has released its 13th annual State of the Cloud Report, shedding light on the evolving cloud landscape and the challenges that organizations worldwide are facing.

While this is the 13th version of the report, it is the first with the Flexera name, as cloud optimization and management vendor Snow Software, which Flexera acquired on Feb. 15, conducted the previous versions.

Public cloud adoption continues to accelerate, with 29% of all respondents spending more than $12 million annually on public cloud services. This is a significant increase from the previous year's report. Additionally, nearly a quarter of respondents are spending the same amount on software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, highlighting the growing importance of cloud-based software in modern organizations. The report also revealed that organizations are increasingly adopting multi-cloud strategies, with 89% of respondents reporting the use of multiple cloud providers.

The report, based on a survey of 753 cloud decision-makers and users, highlights the following key findings:

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

