Navigating 2024: Transformative Trends Shaping the Tech Landscape

The 2024 tech landscape may best be described with three words: adapt, collaborate, and secure. Specifically, businesses will shift how they approach technology via the adoption of NaaS, the prioritization of cloud security, and the implementation of a collective defense against cyber threats.

January 15, 2024

1 Min Read
2024 under magnifying glassThawatchai Chawong via Alamy Stock

As we step into 2024, the tech landscape promises transformative shifts that will redefine how businesses operate and secure their distributed networks. Three key trends will define the year ahead: the exponential rise of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), the imperative for robust cloud security in a cloud-first era, and a collective industry shift towards heightened cybersecurity.

NaaS Takes Center Stage in Enterprise Networks

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) adoption reaches an inflection point in 2024 as enterprise demand for agile, cloud-like network services explodes. ABI Research predicts that by 2030 more than 90% of enterprises will adopt NaaS for at least 25% of their network services.

NaaS enables companies to consume network resources like bandwidth, security, and edge computing on-demand without building, owning, or maintaining their own infrastructure. By accessing the network "as-a-service" via a standards-based automated ecosystem, enterprises gain the flexibility to rapidly deploy and scale network capabilities on-demand evolving as business needs evolve. Rather than overprovisioning expensive on-premises infrastructure, enterprises pay only for the specific network resources needed at any given time, optimizing costs.

Massive growth of IoT, 5G, and edge workloads will increase pressure to transform rigid networks, driving massive NaaS adoption. The ability of NaaS to align network agility to digital transformation at reduced cost makes it an ideal network consumption model for cloud-era enterprises. The market potential is huge, and 2024 marks the tipping point for this transformation.

