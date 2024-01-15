Navigating 2024: Transformative Trends Shaping the Tech LandscapeNavigating 2024: Transformative Trends Shaping the Tech Landscape
The 2024 tech landscape may best be described with three words: adapt, collaborate, and secure. Specifically, businesses will shift how they approach technology via the adoption of NaaS, the prioritization of cloud security, and the implementation of a collective defense against cyber threats.
January 15, 2024
As we step into 2024, the tech landscape promises transformative shifts that will redefine how businesses operate and secure their distributed networks. Three key trends will define the year ahead: the exponential rise of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), the imperative for robust cloud security in a cloud-first era, and a collective industry shift towards heightened cybersecurity.
NaaS Takes Center Stage in Enterprise Networks
Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) adoption reaches an inflection point in 2024 as enterprise demand for agile, cloud-like network services explodes. ABI Research predicts that by 2030 more than 90% of enterprises will adopt NaaS for at least 25% of their network services.
NaaS enables companies to consume network resources like bandwidth, security, and edge computing on-demand without building, owning, or maintaining their own infrastructure. By accessing the network "as-a-service" via a standards-based automated ecosystem, enterprises gain the flexibility to rapidly deploy and scale network capabilities on-demand evolving as business needs evolve. Rather than overprovisioning expensive on-premises infrastructure, enterprises pay only for the specific network resources needed at any given time, optimizing costs.
Massive growth of IoT, 5G, and edge workloads will increase pressure to transform rigid networks, driving massive NaaS adoption. The ability of NaaS to align network agility to digital transformation at reduced cost makes it an ideal network consumption model for cloud-era enterprises. The market potential is huge, and 2024 marks the tipping point for this transformation.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
What's New in Network Monitoring: 2024 EditionJan 17, 2024
What’s New in Network Monitoring: 2024 EditionJan 17, 2024
Cyber-Proof Your Virtual EnvironmentsJan 18, 2024
Editor's Choice
What's New in Network Monitoring: 2024 EditionJan 17, 2024
What’s New in Network Monitoring: 2024 EditionJan 17, 2024
Cyber-Proof Your Virtual EnvironmentsJan 18, 2024
2023 IT Service Management Vendor Rankings & Quadrant
Key Lessons for Enterprise Service Management
Solution Brief: Fortinet FortiFlex Delivers Usage-Based Security Licensing That Moves at the Speed of Digital Acceleration
2023 Cloud Security Report
2022 Retrospective: The Emergence of the Next Generation of Wi-Fi