WEKA, NexGen Partner on a SuperCloud to Make AI More Sustainable

WEKA and NexGen are working to generate the GPU power to make AI workloads run more efficiently in the cloud.

Brian T. Horowitz

March 11, 2024

As AI workloads move into the cloud, companies face a deficit of processing power. At the same time, companies need to increase access to AI technology in the cloud by making data platforms fast, affordable, and on demand.

“AI is very resource-intensive, particularly when training the AI,” says Rob Enderle, President and Principal Analyst of the Enderle Group.

As companies have tried to feed data into systems like enterprise resource planning (ERP) or customer relationship management (CRM) software, they have been unable to deliver enough data to GPUs to be able to run them efficiently, according to Jonathan Martin, president of WEKA, an AI-native data-platform company.

In 2023, large enterprises focused on ingestion and training in regard to AI, but now companies are buying hundreds of thousands of GPUs, according to Martin.

To address these needs, WEKA recently announced it would provide the high-performance data platform for U.K.-based NexGen Cloud’s upcoming AI Supercloud as well as its GPUaaS platform called Hyperstack, which is a GPU on-demand platform.

The AI Supercloud will allow enterprises, research organizations, and governments to use a more affordable solution to support AI workloads.

Brian T. Horowitz

Brian T. Horowitz

Contributing Reporter

Brian T. Horowitz is a technology writer and editor based in New York City. He started his career at Computer Shopper in 1996 when the magazine was more than 900 pages per month. Since then, his work has appeared in outlets that include eWEEK, Fast Company, Fierce Healthcare, Forbes, Health Data Management, IEEE Spectrum, Men’s Fitness, PCMag, Scientific American and USA Weekend. Brian is a graduate of Hofstra University. Follow him on Twitter: @bthorowitz.


